U.S. Location-based Services Market 2022 Business Overview, Size Estimation, Research Strategies with Share Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period

U.S. Location-based Services Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. Location-based Services Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, U.S. Location-based Services Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. location-based services market size was valued at $6.61 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $41.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

Advent of digitalization boosts the need for location-based services (LBS), owing to its capability to offer customized marketing strategy solutions, which, in turn, creates new revenue growth opportunities for players opting for these solutions. Location-based services proliferate the demand for analytical solutions, due to their ability to provide and analyze real-time geo-data. For instance, retailers can strategize their marketing campaigns on the basis of customer locations for the nearest store or location-based offers. This is likely to help retailers with new and advanced revenue growth opportunities, which, in turn, is expected to boost the location-based services market during the forecast period.

By component, the hardware segment was the highest contributor in the location-based services market in year 2019, due to the advent of digitalization among various industry verticals and high penetration of smartphones among individuals across the country. Rise in penetration of smartphones and increase in usage of 3G & 4G networks drive the U.S. market growth. In addition, key players have focused on developing low-priced GPS and other components to cater to the increasing demand of consumers, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the U.S. market.

Request Sample

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

Moreover, surge in adoption of mobile commerce and social media activities is expected to supplement the adoption of hardware components in the LBS market. However, services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for services-as-a-solution in digital transformation activities among industries. Thus, major players operating in the U.S. location-based services market are investing in innovative location-based analytical solutions to gain competitive advantages.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of location-based services market. With the emergence COVID-19, the use of location-based services is likely to enable governments to address the impact of social distancing and facilitate tracking patterns of movements of individuals and traffic patterns. Innovations and advances in location-based services post COVID-19 outbreak with features such as real-time tracking, location-based marketing, and geo-tagging, have further supported the market growth.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and location-based services market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the location-based services industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers.

Segment review

Request Sample

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

The U.S. location-based services market is segmented into component, technology, application, and industry vertical. By component, the market is categorized into solution, services and connectivity technology. The applications covered in the study include location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, fleet management, mapping and navigation, local search & information, social networking & entertainment, proximity marketing, asset tracking, and others. Depending on industry vertical, the LBS industry is segregated into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & public utilities, retail, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, BFSI, hospitality, and others.

Key players of the location-based services market analyzed in the research include Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., HERE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc. and others. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across U.S.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

Rise in demand for location-based services owing to its diversified scope of applications is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the market. Surge in demand for location-based services among various industry verticals for applications such as location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, and fleet management is further expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global LBS industry during the forecast period. The U.S. location based services market trends are as follows:

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

New product launches to flourish the market

Rise in demand for location-based services owing to its diversified scope of applications is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the market. Surge in demand for location-based services among various industry verticals for applications such as location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, and fleet management is further expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the U.S. location based industry during the forecast period.

Diversified scope of applications

The growth of the LBS market is driven by the diversified scope of applications across various sectors. For instance, LBS is used for navigation, traffic management, asset tracking, and proximity-based marketing. In addition, it finds its application in fraud prevention, mobile workforce management, and context advertising.

Energy & resource management agencies use LBS for evaluation of land cover, vegetation, water resource management, and geology mapping. The defense & military sector utilize LBS for surveillance, battlefront analysis, and strategy formulation. In civil engineering, LBS solution is used for resource mapping, evaluation of geological information, and estimation of suitable location for building, planning, & construction activities. In addition, transportation, media & entertainment, insurance, and tourism sectors offer a wide scope of applications for LBS.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

Increase in demand for location-based services

Location-based services are used to provide information about user’s location through internet by using real-time geo-data. The advent of smart devices, wireless technologies, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and smartphone applications has led to aggrandized traffic on websites. This has fueled the adoption of LBS to improve services and enhance user experience depending upon the end user’s location, which, in turn, is expected drive the market growth.

Therefore, LBS has gained importance across various sectors, including government authorities, defense & intelligence, transportation, telecommunication, manufacturing, e-retailing, energy, and natural resource management. Furthermore, increase in penetration of connected devices and machine-to-machine communication systems has notably boosted the need for real-time location-based data sets. This has significantly driven the demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices across diverse sectors, which is helping companies to develop smart geo-mapping solutions. Thus, aforementioned are key factors are expected to fuel the growth of the U.S. market growth during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

Key benefits of the report:

? This study presents the analytical depiction of the U.S. location-based services industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

? The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the U.S. location-based services market share.

? The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the U.S. location-based services market growth scenario.

? Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

? The report provides a detailed U.S. location-based services market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENTS

– Solution

o Software

o Hardware

– Service

o Consulting

o System Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

– Connectivity Technology

o WiFi

o Bluetooth

o Cellular Technology

o GNSS

o Others

BY APPLICATION

– Location-based Advertising

– Business Intelligence & Analytics

– Fleet Management

– Mapping & Navigation

– Local Search & Information

– Social Networking & Entertainment

– Proximity Marketing

– Asset Tracking

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Transportation & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Government & Public Utilities

– Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences

– Media & Entertainment

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Hospitality

– Others ?

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Single-mode Optical Fiber Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1176

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/