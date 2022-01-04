U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market 2022 Report Introduction and Overview, Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation and Regions, Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period

U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, U.S. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. augmented and virtual reality market size was valued at $4.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $85.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Augmented reality is a technology, which uses the existing user’s environment and overlays the digital or virtual content or information over it to offer immersive digital experience in real-time environment. Virtual reality is a computer-generated 3D environment, which completely immerses end users in an artificial world without seeing the real-world. It offers realistic user experience of artificial world in interactive simulated environment. Furthermore, augmented reality applications are developed on special 3D programs, which enable developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world in real time.

Increased adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education sector and rise in penetration of smartphones & mobile gaming are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. However, slow growth among underdeveloped economies and lack of effective user experience design are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, increased investments in the market and rise in penetration of healthcare & architectural sectors are expected to provide lucrative for U.S. augmented and virtual reality market opportunity in the upcoming years.

On the basis of application, the consumer segment dominated the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the country. However, the enterprise segment is expected to attain significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on connectivity technology, the Wi-Fi segment has dominated the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the country. However, the 4G+ segment is expected to attain significant growth during the forecast period.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers in the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market.

Top impacting factors

Cost-efficient benefits of augmented and virtual reality-based solutions

Augmented and virtual reality offers a cost-effective & efficient solution in training and skill development, as it replicates the real scenarios by using augmented and virtual reality enabled solutions. In addition, augmented and virtual reality solutions create a virtual environment similar to the real world, where a trainee can understand and tackle challenges with strategic mapping. Thus, augmented and virtual reality-based solutions provide valid tools to train medical professionals which further driving the market growth.

Expansion of gaming industry

Video game is one of the major applications of augmented and virtual reality technology. In addition, changing consumer preferences for advance game has increased the demand for augmented and virtual reality-based games, thus fuelling the market growth.

Lack of effective user experience design

3D interface design is a complicated and expensive procedure. Moreover, only a few people are available with the necessary design skills to overcome these issues. Furthermore, customers are fascinated by the new entertainment possibilities, but do not want to invest in head-mounted displays (HMDs). Although VR is already available to consumers through devices such as HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, it is not being recognized globally, as AR/VR hardware still needs to improvise convenience and control.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market trends.

– The quantitative analysis of the U.S. augmented and virtual reality market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

o Technology Type

? Augmented Reality

? Virtual Reality

o Device Type

? PC/Console-based

? Smartphone-based

? Standalone

– Service

o Consulting

o System Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

– Connectivity Technology

o Wired

o Cellular Technology

? 2G & 3G

? 4G+

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth

o Others

By Application

– Consumer

– Enterprise

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Education

– Others

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1175

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1175

