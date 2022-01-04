Streaming Analytics Market 2022 Growth Analysis by Key Players, Globally Effective Factors, Trends, Business Plans and Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period

Streaming Analytics Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Streaming Analytics Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Streaming Analytics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global streaming analytics market size was valued at $7,740.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $52,190.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Streaming analytics complements traditional analytics by providing real-time insight to the decision-making toolbox. It is also known as event stream processing, which automatically processes & analyzes large scale real-time information and in-motion data called, event streams. The streams encompass events that occur as the result of an action or set of actions, such as an equipment failure, financial transaction, or some other actions. Streaming analytics is generating significant business value in preventative maintenance, retail, smart transportation, smart energy, industrial automation, and healthcare

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the streaming analytics market in 2019, owing to high spending on data analytics tools along with massive data generation among these enterprises. However, the small and medium sized enterprises are expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years due to several factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of streaming analytics software, growing focus to improve customer experience, and availability of cost efficient software in the streaming analytics market.

On the basis of industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the streaming analytics market forecast period. The dominance of this industry is mainly due to growing need to analyze large amounts of operational data such as application usage statistics, customers; location, and other performance data to improve service delivery and personalization. However, media & entertainment industry is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to sudden extensive growth in OTT applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic on smartphone. The adoption of streaming analytics solution is expected to increase in the upcoming years to gain powerful insights on designing enhanced marketing campaigns for customer retention.

The global streaming analytics market share was dominated by the North America region in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is due to presence of several leading streaming analytics software vendors such as Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others. These players are concentrating on the development as well as commercial deployment of streaming analytics software for industrial and consumer applications. Also, there has been a rise in demand among enterprises to automate decision-making process based on real-time data analysis. Furthermore, number of factors such as technology enhancements, stable economy, optimized infrastructure costs, and others are expected to positively impact the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data in business applications, which is generating the need for real-time insights.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and streaming analytics market analysis. The study provides Porter;s five forces analysis of the streaming analytics industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the streaming analytics market trends.

COVID Impact Analysis

COVID-19 conditions in the global market have changed drastically and every single country is facing economic crunch owing to slowing down of the businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe and analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and making sure the data is secure across networks. Though streaming analytics vendors are also facing challenges associated with the inflexibility of data infrastructure, the negative impact on the market is expected to minimize due to several factors such as growing need for tracking real-time information of coronavirus spread, major shift towards digital transformation, rise in investments in data analytics, and growing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics software is driving the growth of the market.

Top impacting factors

The growth of the global streaming analytics is driven by factors such as growing adoption of streaming analytics for real-time accurate forecasts, rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, IoT, AI, ongoing Industrial Automation, and increase in demand of cloud-based streaming analytics software. In addition to this, ongoing partnership & product launches taking place in the streaming analytics market along with rise in adoption of digital business policies due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of integration of legacy systems and stringent data security regulations are expected to hamper the streaming analytics market growth.

Ongoing partnership & product launches taking place in the streaming analytics market

The streaming analytics vendors are working on developing new data integration and high event-streaming analytics capabilities to gain competitive advantages over other players and to improve the scope of commercial applications. Due to which, these players are adopting several strategies such as product launch or partnering with technology start-ups to develop innovative solutions, which is creating lucrative opportunities for the streaming analytics market. For instance, in June 2020 Yellowbrick Data partnered with Striim on data streaming solution to accelerate enterprise deployment of data-streaming applications and help enterprises get faster and better insights.

Growing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics software:

Organizations are steadily moving their on-premise IT infrastructure and data processing to the public cloud, which will expected to accelerate the growth of the cloud-based streaming analytics software driven by the growing availability of reliable, pre-built, scalable platforms-as-a-service (PaaS) for every possible application development and deployment need across the organization. Businesses are using these cloud application platforms to design as well as operate applications much easier and faster with minimal coding while focusing on the core business logic. Moreover, the concerns related to security in the cloud are decreasing as the public cloud becomes more secure. This is validated by the increasing use of private & public cloud by large BFSI companies even for critical business processes.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the streaming analytics analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and streaming analytics market opportunity.

– The streaming analytics market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the streaming analytics market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium sized Enterprises

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY APPLICATION

– Fraud Detection

– Predictive Asset Management

– Risk Management

– Network Management and Optimization

– Sales and Marketing

– Supply Chain Management

– Location Intelligence

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– IT and Telecom

– Manufacturing

– Government

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Media and Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Energy and Utilities

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Single-mode Optical Fiber Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

