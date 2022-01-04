Floor Grinding Machines Market 2022 | Global Industry Size, Statistics, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Research Report Forecast to 2030

Floor Grinding Machines Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Floor Grinding Machines Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Floor Grinding Machines Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global floor grinding machine market was valued at $271.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $344.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Floor grinding machines are grinders used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, and concrete. These machines are usually designed to handle and grind the concrete surface with less friction. The diamond tools such as diamond grinding cup wheels are used for grinding the floors.

The factors such as rise in recovery in the construction industry and growth in urbanization drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050; thereby, fueling the demand for floor grinding machines for residential construction in the near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries encourages the repair and renovation of floors, which drives the market growth. However, high maintenance and repair cost is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe and technological advancements by manufacturers offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in the report include Achilli S.r.l., Blastrac, Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd., Klindex S.r.l., Levetec, Scanmaskin Sverige AB, Linax Co ltd, Stonekor Company, and Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH.

GLOBAL FLOOR GRINDING MACHINES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY HEAD TYPE

– One & Two Head

– Three & Four Head

– Others

BY END USER

– Marble & Granite

– Concrete

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

