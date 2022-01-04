Industrial Valves Market 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Industrial Valves Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Industrial Valves Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Industrial Valves Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global industrial valves market size is expected to reach $107,356.7 million in 2027, from $86,202.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Industrial valves are employed in nearly every process industry. They are mainly utilized for regulation, direction, and control of liquids, slurries, gases, vapors, and others flowing through piping systems. They are high functioning devices, manufactured using cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, various metal alloys, bronze, and many other high performing materials. A valve body mainly consists of a body, seat, and a stem, which may or may not be manufactured using a single material.

Moreover, industrial valves are mainly custom designed and manufactured, as well as available as pre-designed valves as per the industry requirement. Moreover, globe valves, butterfly valves, ball valves, gate vales, plug valves, pinch valves, and check valves are widely utilized in oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater, chemicals, and other prominent processing industries.

Development in valve automation and control technologies have contributed significantly for boosting the growth of the industrial valves market during the recent years. Automatic valves allow remote handling, which is advantageous in hazardous and remote environments of oil & gas industries, chemical industries, and power plants. In addition, standard valves can be easily upgraded using automatic actuator systems or automatic control systems, which drives the growth of industrial valves market.

Furthermore, the increased investments in the oil & gas storage as well as refining infrastructure, mainly in the North America drives the requirement for industrial valves. North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are major importers of industrial valves from Asian and European nations. Thus, the development of oil & gas industry in North America drives the industrial valves market growth globally. Moreover, the demand for industrial valves has significantly increased from the food & beverage industry mainly from the developing nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. With the surge in agriculture and risen demand for processed food, the food & beverage processing industry has shown high growth in countries such as India, Brazil, and others. This, in turn, has created a high demand for industrial valves; thereby, driving the growth of the industrial valves industry.

However, the saturation in industrial growth in major developed countries such as Germany, the U.S., the UK, and others is likely to affect the growing trend for industrial valves significantly. The demand for new industrial valves is extremely slow paced in the previously mentioned countries mainly due to the developed industrial infrastructure. This is likely to restrain the growth of industrial valves market. In addition, the trade tensions between the U.S. and China has led to newly imposed tariffs on various metals including stainless steel, aluminum, and others, which are mainly used for the manufacturing of industrial valves. This in turn results in surged production costs and a disruption in supply chain of global industrial valves industry, which is likely to restrain the market growth of industrial valves globally.

On the contrary, the technological advancements in industrial valves such as implementation of automation and control technologies are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global industrial valves market.

The global industrial valves market is segmented into material type, valve type, application, and region. By material type, the market is categorized into cast iron, steel, alloy-based, and others. Depending on valve type, it is segregated into ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, globe valves, plug valves, check valves, and diaphragm valves. On the basis of application, it is differentiated into oil & power, water & wastewater, chemical, food & beverage, and others.

The global industrial valves market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, IMI plc, Metso Corporation, and The Weir Group plc.

Many competitors in the industrial valves market adopted acquisition as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in June 2019, Crane Co. acquired Circor International Corporation, which is a U.S.-based manufacturer of flow and motion control products. It provides products such as pumps, valves, actuators, and others for industrial applications, and the acquisition has aided Crane Co. to improve its foothold in the U.S. Similarly, in August 2019, IMI plc acquired PBM Inc., which is a specialty valve manufacturer and offers a wide portfolio of industrial valves and other flow control products.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global industrial valves market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive industrial valves market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

– The global industrial valves market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL VALVES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE

– Cast Iron

– Steel

– Alloy-Based

– Others

BY VALVE TYPE

– Ball Valves

– Butterfly Valves

– Gate Valves

– Globe Valves

– Plug Valves

– Check Valves

– Diaphragm Valves

BY APPLICATION

– Oil & Power

– Water & Wastewater

– Chemical

– Food & Beverage

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

