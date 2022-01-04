RPA Market size and Scope, Industry snapshot, Leading Companies and Opportunity Analysis by 2030

RPA Growth 2022-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider RPA, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, RPA size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The RPA market in India will grow at a CAGR of above 20.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Report Title: RPA Market in India By Component (Software and Services)’ By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)’ By Application (Customer Service’ Finance & Accounting’ Human Resource’ Marketing’ Logistics & Supply Chain)’ By Industry (BFSI’ Telecom & Media’ Healthcare & Life Sciences’ Retail & Customer Goods’ Manufacturing’ Transportation & Logistics’ and Others) – Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the RPA market in India by component (software and services)’ by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises)’ by application (customer service’ finance & accounting’ human resource’ marketing’ and logistics & supply chain)’ and by industry (BFSI’ telecom & media’ healthcare & life sciences’ retail & consumer goods’ manufacturing’ transportation & logistics’ and others). The market research report identifies UiPath’ Blue Prism’ Automation Anywhere’ Kofax’ and WorkFusion as the leaders operating in the RPA market.

Overview of the RPA Market in India

Reportocean market research report predicts that the RPA market in India will grow at a CAGR of above 20.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market for RPA in India is driven by the increasing demand to automate accounting and process management. Furthermore’ RPA vendors are focusing on developing best-in-class intelligent process automation bots.

RPA software helps enterprises to reduce human resource requirement in various customer support activities. The automation of business processes minimizes a lot of work along with managing huge client base and continuous 24/7 support from the bots.

According to our analysis’ the Indian RPA market is lagging behind North America and Europe regions. The RPA vendors are trying to penetrate the Indian market and take early entrant advantage. India is considered to be a favorite destination for the RPA market growth in the near future. Also’ several other RPA players are expected to expand their presence by serving local markets and offering customized services to clients. RPA is still in its infancy stage; the market faces various restraints’ including change in the organization structure while adopting RPA and lack of understanding to integrate business processes with RPA. The growth of RPA is anticipated to assist organizations in optimizing various back-end processes.

RPA Market in India Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the RPA market in India. The major financial service organizations are planning for investments in RPA to increase their profit margins. The key players in the RPA market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships’ joint ventures’ and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the RPA Market in India:

> UiPath

> Blue Prism

> Automation Anywhere

> Kofax

> WorkFusion

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions from telecom operators to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance’ SAP acquired Contextor’ thereby enhancing its internal policies as well as making it a suitable vendor for RPA. Blue Prism acquired Thoughtonomy to strengthen its offering in intelligent automation and cloud services.

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio’ geographical presence’ marketing & distribution channels’ revenue generation’ and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

RPA Market in India Segmentation By Component

> Software

> Services

o Implementation

o Support & Maintenance

o Training & Consulting

Services contribute to the majority of the market share. Support & maintenance is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

RPA Market in India Segmentation By Organization Size

> SMEs

> Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025.

RPA Market in India Segmentation By Application

> Customer Service

> Finance & Accounting

> Human Resource

> Marketing

> Logistics & Supply chain

Customer service is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025.

RPA Market in India Segmentation By Industry

> BFSI

> Telecom & Media

> Healthcare & Life Sciences

> Retail & Consumer Goods

> Manufacturing

> Transportation & Logistics

> Others

BFSI is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period 2019-2025.

RPA Market in India Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the RPA market in India. RPA combines various technologies of automation using rule-based and cognitive capabilities to deploy bots. By analyzing various customer experience areas’ intelligent features’ and automated controls’ RPA is expected to provide next-generation experience and capability to handle huge customers in hospitals and clinics. Vendors are focusing on successfully deploying bots for various applications. For building long-lasting and better management in managing their customers’ large enterprises are investing in process automation software to hold greater market share. With the introduction of NLP’ ML’ and AI’ the RPA market is expected to grow significantly to improve customer services and help hospitals in optimizing services and gaining profit margins. The report discusses the market in terms of component’ organization size’ application’ and industry. Furthermore’ the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth. The RPA vendors are focusing on enhancing the partner ecosystem across geographies to widen their reach and gain new customers.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America’ Europe’ APAC’ and RoW

Key Players Covered in the Report

UiPath

Blue Prism

Automation Anywhere

Kofax

WorkFusion

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report? This market report shows the projected market size for the RPA market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes. On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period. The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players. The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth. The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption. Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail. The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players. Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products. This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players. Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future. The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions. This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market. Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth. About Report Ocean:

