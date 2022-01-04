Electronic Shelf Label Market 2022 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association and Key Drivers Analysis to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period

Electronic Shelf Label Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electronic Shelf Label Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electronic Shelf Label Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The electronic shelf label market size was valued at $624.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2.40 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used for displaying product pricing on shelves. It utilizes wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database.

Electronic display modules are basically attached to the front edge of retail shelving. The automatic updating of product pricing is done whenever a price is changed from a central control server. These labels eliminate the discrepancies in selling price of the products and display reliable pricing to the customers. The ESL system has a wide range of applications in various stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others.

The electronic shelf label market is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in January 2019, SES-imagotag established partnership with Ossia to develop wireless charging smart digital labels. Wireless charging is a key enabler for an extensive use of retail IoT solutions such as smart electronic shelf labels. Label lifetimes can expand their capacity of coin cell batteries through wireless power.

The trending automation in the retail industry is the key factor that drives the growth of the electronic shelf label market. Moreover, the necessity for more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels fuel the market growth. In addition, increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning due to the utilization of electronic shelf label boost the market growth. However, high installation and infrastructure cost restrain the market growth. Moreover, low return on investment is also expected to hamper the growth of the electronic shelf label market.

The major companies profiled in the global electronic shelf label industry include Pricer, SES-imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, E Ink Holdings, Displaydata Limited, Altieer Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporation, Clearink Display, Panasonic Corporation, and NCR Corporation.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Electronic Shelf Label Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

– LCD

– Segmented E-Paper

– Full-Graphic E-Paper

By Component

– Displays

– Batteries

– Transceiver

– Microprocessors

– Others

By Display Size

– Less than 3 Inch

– 3 Inch to 7 Inch

– 7 Inch to 10 Inch

– More than 10 Inch

By Communication Technology

– Radio Frequency

– Infrared

– Near Field Communication

– Others

By Store Type

– Hypermarkets

– Supermarkets

– Non-Food Retail Stores

– Specialty Stores

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

