Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ATP World Tour Great Ocean Road Open Results

By Associated Press
2022/01/04 19:20
ATP World Tour Great Ocean Road Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Andreas Seppi (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez (3), Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Ricardas Berankis (6), Lithuania, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Maxime Cressy (8), United States, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (10).

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Henri Laaksonen (2), Switzerland, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Men's Singles Round of 32

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald (8), United States, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Dominik Koepfer (7), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Rafael Nadal and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and David Goffin, Belgium, def. Matwe Middelkoop and Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Updated : 2022-01-04 21:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
"