ATP World Tour Great Ocean Road Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Andreas Seppi (5), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez (3), Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Ricardas Berankis (6), Lithuania, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Maxime Cressy (8), United States, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (10).

Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Henri Laaksonen (2), Switzerland, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald (8), United States, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Dominik Koepfer (7), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Rafael Nadal and Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and David Goffin, Belgium, def. Matwe Middelkoop and Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.