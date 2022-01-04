Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Suspect in South Africa's Parliament fire appears in court

By ANDREW MELDRUM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/04 18:56
Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking...
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on th...
Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking...
Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking...
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on th...
Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on th...
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows the destroyed roof at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. F...
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firef...
This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firef...
Firefighters, atop a hoist, fight the re-ignited fire at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022. Firefighters are again on the sce...

Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking...

Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on th...

Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking...

Zandile Mafe appears in the magistrates court in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 charged with two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking...

Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on th...

Smoke rises from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022 after the fire re-ignited late afternoon. Firefighters are again on th...

This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows the destroyed roof at the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. F...

This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firef...

This photo supplied by the City of Cape Town shows smoke rising from the Houses of Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Firef...

Firefighters, atop a hoist, fight the re-ignited fire at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Jan 3, 2022. Firefighters are again on the sce...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The man suspected of starting the fire that gutted South Africa's parliament buildings appeared in court Tuesday and will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

Zandile Christmas Mafe faces several charges including arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts, which restricts access to government buildings, according to the local Eye Witness News website.

Mafe's lawyer said he denies the charges. Mafe was arrested on the premises of the Parliament complex by police after they noticed the fire Sunday morning. The Parliament complex in the center of Cape Town includes some buildings that are 130 years old.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Eric Ntabazalila told journalists outside court that Mafe was also found with an explosive device, but didn't give further details.

Police haven't ruled out the possibility of more arrests, said Nomthandazo Mbambo, spokesman for the Hawks special investigative unit of the police.

“We’re going to be conducting a full investigation and we think there may be other people involved but at this stage, the focus is on this one until the investigation can dictate otherwise,” Mbabmbo told media outside the courtroom.

The fire destroyed South Africa’s main Parliament chamber, offices and other buildings nearby on Sunday. It flared up again Monday when winds picked up and burned through other offices. Firefighters battled the renewed blaze until midnight, officials said.

Parliament was closed for the holidays and no injuries have been reported in the fire.

Updated : 2022-01-04 21:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
"