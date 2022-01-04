Hand Dryer Market Report 2022: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

The global hand dryer market held a market value of USD 1,014.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period.
The global hand dryer market is projected to grow owing to numerous drivers, the prominent ones, including rising inclination towards environment friendly devices, low power and paper consuming initiatives, increasing penetration of innovative hand dryer models in developing economies, and the rising awareness.
The presence of top brands in the industry also aids in the consolidated market growth. The prominent market giants are actively involved in strategic activities and have strong technical know-how and presence in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that the Shanghai High People’s Court in China ruled in its favor in the lawsuits alleging infringement of Mitsubishi Electric’s Jet Towel hand dryer patent and design rights by a Chinese manufacturer. Thus, such moves drive the market growth. However, the heavy initial investment and limited know-how is expected to hinder the market growth to a limited extent.
Based on region, the global hand dryer market has been segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The North American hand dryer market is estimated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing adoption of new products in the industry.
The global hand dryer market is segmented based on product, drying mechanism, automation, mounting technique, and end user. On the basis of product, the hands-in dryer held the largest market share of nearly 58% due to the increased preference rate. On the basis of automation, the automation segment is anticipated to be fastest growing owing to the high need of automated hand dryers in end use settings.
Major players operating in the global hand dryer market include Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd, American Dryer, LLC, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd., Electrostar GmbH, Bradley Corporation, Euronics Industries, Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Excel Dryer, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., Toto Ltd., World Dryer, Saniflow Corporation, SPL NZ, among others. The top ten players in the market held near about 35% to 45% market share.
Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Hand Dryer Market
• In October 2020, Panasonic launched a hairdryer in India powered with Panasonic’s patented nanoe and Platinum ions technology
• In December 2019, Excel Dryer launched an update in which all the XLERATOR hand dryer models will be offered with 50% longer life and industry-leading 7-year warranty. All these improvements will be catered without an increase in price of the devices
• In November 2019, Dyson launched a hand dryer in India. The newly launched hand dryer comes with HEPA filters which filter out up to 99.95 per cent of particles from the air in a washroom
• In March 2019, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., the manufacturers of commercial washroom accessories, expanded its manufacturing operations located at 100 Bobrick Drive in Jackson, Tennessee. The company expanded the existing manufacturing and distribution plant in Jackson by an additional 40,000 square feet
• In November 2017, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., introduced B-7125 InstaDry surface-mounted automatic hand dryer
• In January 2017, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., launched a new splash-resistant, recessed warm air hand dryer with ADA-qualifying low-profile contemporary design and over-sized drying alcove
Market Segmentation
By Product
• Hands-in Dryer
• Hands-under Dryers
o Blade
o Jet
o High-speed
By Drying Mechanism
• Hot Hand Dryer
• Jet Hand Dryer
• Hybrid
By Automation
• Automatic
• Manual
By Mounting Technique
• Surface Mounted
• Wall Mounted
By End User
• Healthcare
• Hospitality
o Hotels & Restaurants
o Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)
o Others
• Commercial Spaces
• Industrial
• Offices
• Airports
• Educational Enterprises
• Government Spaces
• Others
