Taiwan offices in US, Australia, Canada, Haiti add COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in the United States has counted 11 COVID-19 cases, while offices in Canberra, Australia, and Toronto, Canada as well as the embassy in Haiti each added one case, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 4).

The U.S. office had already counted 10 coronavirus cases, and its latest case and new one in Toronto are both mild or asymptomatic, the Liberty Times reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stressed that the employee in Toronto had not visited his office or been in contact with colleagues since Dec. 25 due to the holidays.

The same is true for the staffer at the embassy in Haiti who is quarantining at home. Consular offices in the Caribbean diplomatic ally are still operating as usual, MOFA said.

For the mission in Canberra, it was the first time a member of staff had been infected with COVID, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said. The individual took a test on his own initiative, and the result was announced as positive on Jan. 4.

The Canberra office is asking the public to contact it online or through mail, and staff have been told to work from home.