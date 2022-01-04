Alexa
Taiwan’s Acer Chromebook Spin 513 sports new MediaTek Kompanio 1380 chipset

Chromebook Spin 513 will be available in US for US$599.99

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/04 16:18
Acer Chromebook Spin 513. (Acer photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acer unveiled its latest Chromebook Spin 513 on Monday (Jan. 3) at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The new Spin 513 sports a 13.5-inch display, an upgrade from the 13-inch screen of the previous Spin 513, according to The Verge. The bigger display comes with 3:2 aspect ratio, which gives users 18% more vertical space, and a 2256x1504 resolution.

The new Spin 513 swaps out the Snapdragon 7c Compute SC7180 processor for the new MekiaTek Kompanio 1380, which has eight cores designed for multitasking.

Similar to other Spin models, the 513 allows users to bend the screen back so the device can be used like a tablet or stand it up in a tent-like position ideal for watching videos, The Verge said.

The one big drawback with the new 513 is its battery life. Whereas the previous Spin 513 had 13.5 hours of battery life, the battery of the new one lasts only 10 hours on a full charge. The Spin 513 will be available in the U.S. for US$599.99 (NT$16,547).

The Taiwanese company also announced two other Chromebooks at CES 2022: the Chromebook 314 and 315.
