WTA Gippsland Trophy Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Zhu Lin (8), China, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Harriet Dart (12), Britain, def. Xinyu Wang (4), China, 1-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6), Belarus, def. Lesia Tsurenko (10), Ukraine, 7-5, 6-1.

Kamilla Rakhimova (11), Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Claire Liu (5), United States, def. Nina Stojanovic (9), Serbia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Anna Kalinskaya (7), Russia, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Jessica Pegula (1), United States, 7-6, 6-3.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.