Diagnostic Imaging Market To Witness Rapid Growth Due To Increase High Demand In Developing Countries

Diagnostic Imaging Market Key Vendors:-

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation Overview:-

The various segments in the global diagnostic imaging market and their respective sub-segments are offered below:

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product:

X-ray Imaging Systems

Sub-segment, by Technology

X-ray Digital Imaging Systems (Computed Radiography and Direct Radiography)

X-ray Analog Imaging Systems

Sub-segment, by Portability

Stationary X-ray Devices

Portable X-ray Devices

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

High-slice CT Scanners

Mid-slice CT Scanners

Low-slice CT Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Sub-segment, by Technology

2D Imaging

3D and 4D Imaging

Doppler Imaging

Sub-segment, by Portability

Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems

Compact/Portable Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

Sub-segment, by Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Sub-segment, by Field Strength

High- & Very-high-field MRI Systems

Low-to-mid-field MRI Systems

Ultra-high-field MRI Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

SPECT Market (Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography)

Standalone SPECT System

Hybrid SPECT System

Hybrid PET Market (Photon Emission Tomography)

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application:

X-ray Imaging Systems

General Radiography Applications

Dental Applications

Mammography Applications

MRI Systems

Brain & Neurological MRI

Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI

Vascular MRI

Pelvic & Abdominal MRI

Breast MRI

Cardiac MRI

Ultrasound Systems

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiac

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN)

Urological

Vascular

Other Applications

CT Scanners

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

