Taiwan government agency shares recipes promoting Lithuanian rum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A government agency has come up with a guide to cooking with Lithuanian rum after Taiwan purchased a shipment of the liquor in the face of a potential Chinese customs block.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan. 3), the National Development Council offered ideas on how to use dark rum in dishes and beverages. The ginger ale, French toast, steak, and chocolate recipes are simple and clear for the benefit of “amateur chefs” and feature illustrations.

The graphics appear well-received among netizens, some of whom have shared their own favorite way to consume rum. Some like baking bread with rum raisins, while others recommend the classic dessert bananas fried with rum.

The post follows reports that a shipment of 20,000 bottles of dark rum from Lithuania originally bound for China was redirected to Taiwan at the request of the exporter out of concern over possible customs clearance woes at the Chinese border. China has imposed a series of sanctions on the Baltic nation, including temporarily blocking its exports, to punish it for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there.

In a show of support, the Ministry of Finance instructed the state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTLC) to purchase the goods. The shipment is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 9 and expected to become available on the market by the end of this month.

Businesses such as the Grand Hotel Taipei and liquor distributors have expressed interest in procuring the spirits, according to Newtalk.



Recipes for cooking with rum. (Facebook, NDC images)