Ivy-Curry, Sabally carry UTSA over Dallas Christian 101-48

By Associated Press
2022/01/04 12:01
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry had 17 points to lead five UTSA players in double figures as the Roadrunners routed Dallas Christian 101-48 on Monday night.

Lamin Sabally added 15 points for the Roadrunners. Darius McNeill chipped in 13, Aleu Aleu scored 13 and Jacob Germany had 10. Sabally also had six rebounds, while McNeill posted nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season UTSA scored at least 100 points.

UTSA (7-7) achieved season highs with 17 3-pointers and 63 total rebounds. Meanwhile, the Crusaders' 26.1 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a UTSA opponent this season.

UTSA dominated the first half and led 55-12 at the break. The Roadrunners' 55 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Joseph Allen had eight points for the Crusaders.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-04 13:36 GMT+08:00

