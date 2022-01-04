2 schools in Taiwan's Taoyuan suspend classes over COVID case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two schools in Taoyuan have suspended classes after a relative of students tested positive for COVID.

In a press release issued Monday evening (Jan. 3), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that a woman in her 40s who works as a cleaner at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport parking lot has been diagnosed with COVID. That evening, the Taoyuan City Goverment announced that the woman's child, who attends Puren Elementary School, and a niece who lives in the same building and studies at Pingjen Senior High School had also tested positive.

After receiving notice of the confirmed case, the schools cleaned and disinfected their campuses that afternoon. On their websites, both schools announced that they would be suspending face-to-face classes Tuesday (Jan. 4), with Puren shifting to online lessons.

In the case of Puren Elementary, the student's class will be suspended for seven days. Pingjen Senior High is closing for one day.