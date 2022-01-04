Covid-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) announced that an airport cleaning worker who tested positive for COVID had sold goods at a market stall in the city late last week.

In a press release issued on Monday evening (Jan. 3), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that a woman in her 40s who works as a cleaner at the airport parking lot has been diagnosed with COVID. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 4), Cheng stated that the woman had recently spent an extended period of time at the Zhongzhen Market on Qianlong Street in Taoyuan's Zhongli District.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31, she sold children's earrings, figurines, and hairpins at a stall in the market. Chen urged people who had visited the market on the dates mentioned to conduct self-health monitoring.

If they experience symptoms such as a fever, upper respiratory tract discomfort, diarrhea, or loss of their sense of smell and taste before Jan. 14, they should immediately wear a medical mask and go to a community testing station or designated testing institution to undergo testing and evaluation.

Six of her family members have been listed as contacts and have undergone PCR tests. The results of all six tests have come back negative, and the CECC called on teachers, students, and parents of students at the two schools to not be overly concerned.