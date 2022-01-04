Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawaii upholds order requiring Navy to drain fuel tanks

By AUDREY McAVOY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/04 10:05
Hawaii upholds order requiring Navy to drain fuel tanks

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's Department of Health on Monday upheld the governor's order requiring the Navy to drain massive World War II-era fuel tanks after oil leaking from the aging facility contaminated Pearl Harbor's tap water.

Marian Tsuji, the department's deputy director, on Monday said she agreed with the conclusions of an official appointed by the department to review the facts of the case. She said she would adopt the official's proposed findings as final, though would fix a typographical error.

The Navy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tsuji’s decision. Hawaii law allows parties to appeal such decisions in the court system.

The department's hearings officer for the case, Deputy Attorney General David Day, concluded the tanks were a “ticking time bomb” that threaten the water supply on the state's populous island.

He said they posed “an imminent threat to human health and safety or the environment” and agreed with the governor's order to defuel the tanks.

The Navy objected to Day's findings last week, saying he used an “overbroad” interpretation of the Department of Health’s emergency authority to regulate underground fuel storage tanks. The Navy argued the tanks didn't currently pose an “imminent” threat to human health and the environment.

Updated : 2022-01-04 11:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
Taiwan buys rum to help Lithuania dodge possible Chinese customs block
"