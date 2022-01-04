Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled eastern Taiwan at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday morning (Jan. 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 52.1 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 18 kilometers. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County and Hualien County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Taitung County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

The earthquake follows a magnitude 6.0 temblor that also struck off the coast of Hualien County on Monday evening (Jan. 3). Intensity levels as high as 4 were felt in Yilan County, Taipei City, and New Taipei City.

As of 9 p.m. on Monday, Taipei City received 31 reports of damage resulting from the quake, such as broken water pipes, fallen tiles, warped doorways, malfunctioning streetlights, water leaks, water outages, gas leaks, and one case of people being stuck in an elevator.