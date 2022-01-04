Browns RB Kareem Hunt won't make return against Steelers

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, center, walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against th... FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, center, walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. Hunt will likely miss Saturday's game against Las Vegas and could be out longer after injuring his ankle early in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore. (AP Photo/David Richard, file)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury when the Browns face Pittsburgh.

The Browns, who were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, made Hunt inactive after listing him as questionable on the final injury report. Injuries have limited Hunt to just eight games this season.

Cleveland will also be without starting safeties Ronnie Harrison (ankle) and John Johnson (hamstring). Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart will start instead as the Browns (7-8) try to avoid being swept by the Steelers (7-7-1).

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta, cornerback Troy Hill, linebacker Mack Wilson and guard Hjalte Froholdt are also inactive for Cleveland.

The Steelers made rookie punter Pressley Harvin inactive for a second straight week following the death of Harvin's father last month. Corliss Waitman will fill in once again after averaging 59.5 yards per punt last week against the Chiefs.

Pittsburgh will also be without rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot). The Steelers are also missing a handful of defensive starters who are on the COVID-19 reserve list, including linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley.

