Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/04 04:25
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 87 cents to $76.08 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.20 to $78.98 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.26 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.36 a gallon. February natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $28.50 to $1,800.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 54 cents to $22.81 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.34 Japanese yen from 115.09 yen. The euro fell to $1.1298 from $1.1383.

Updated : 2022-01-04 05:44 GMT+08:00

