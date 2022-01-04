Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sky Sports News off US television due to NBCSN shutdown

By Associated Press
2022/01/04 04:20
Sky Sports News off US television due to NBCSN shutdown

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sky Sports News has been dropped from U.S. television following the shutdown of the NBC Sports Network.

SSN, the leading outlet of British and European soccer news on U.S. television, was broadcast on Fox Soccer Channel for many years, then was dropped when NBC took over U.S. broadcast rights to England’s Premier League from Fox. SSN returned on March 1, 2019.

Premier League highlights are often broadcast on SSN, and Fox no longer had the rights to show those clips.

NBC started airing simulcasts for one or two hours on most weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern time starting March 1, 2019, after Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, took control of Sky. NBCUniversal shut down the NBC Sports Network on Saturday, shifting many Premier League broadcasts to the USA Network.

NBC Sports said Monday that SSN is not currently on its broadcast or streaming schedule.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-04 05:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
"