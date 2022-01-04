AP PHOTOS: Storm wraps nation's capital in snowy blanket

A runner revels in the moment as he jogs along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as snow falls, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex... A runner revels in the moment as he jogs along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as snow falls, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A kid is pulled on a sled as a winter storm delivers heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

People walk down steps of the Lincoln Memorial with the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in the background as snow falls, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Snow blankets the statues of soldiers in the the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A winter storm delivers heavy snow to the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield from the blowing snow, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Mark Kestner is covered in snow as he walks on the National Mall, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A person walks their dog as snow falls on the National Mall, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A woman turns away from gusty wind blowing snow as she strolls through Federal Hill Park, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A person walks along a path as a large United States flag waves in gusty wind during a snow storm, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Snow falls at the White House early in the morning in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as a winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A member of President Joe Biden's security detail walks across the tarmac before the president deplanes Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden's motorcade sits on the tarmac next to Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, just before the president departs for the drive to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, as a winter storm blows into the Mid-Atlantic area. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation’s capital Monday, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president’s helicopter. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.

Photos of the wintry landscape showed kids being pulled on sleds around the Capitol, a snow-covered Korean War Veterans Memorial and a reveler out for a run.

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at the city's three main airports, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York’s three major airports were delayed or called off as well.

After spending the weekend in Delaware, President Joe Biden arrived safely aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, then spent nearly a half hour on the runway as plows cleared a safe path. Biden emerged on the stairwell into a whiteout. Without the option to take a helicopter, he left in a motorcade for a slow slog back to the White House.