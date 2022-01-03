SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50 Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49 Quad City 24 16 3 2 3 37 86 56 Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55 Peoria 20 12 4 1 3 28 68 48 Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50 Pensacola 24 12 8 3 1 28 72 67 Evansville 23 12 11 0 0 24 60 62 Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94 Vermilion County 20 3 15 2 0 8 35 90 Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Peoria 6, Evansville 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.