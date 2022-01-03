Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/03 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50
Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49
Quad City 24 16 3 2 3 37 86 56
Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55
Peoria 20 12 4 1 3 28 68 48
Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50
Pensacola 24 12 8 3 1 28 72 67
Evansville 23 12 11 0 0 24 60 62
Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94
Vermilion County 20 3 15 2 0 8 35 90
Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Peoria 6, Evansville 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-04 01:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
Philippines urged to fix 'impasse' with Taiwan over entry of Filipino workers
"