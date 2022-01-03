Alexa
MATCHDAY: Lens, Lille bid for place in French Cup last 16

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/03 21:56
A look at what's happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

FRANCE

The day’s only action sees Lens facing Lille in a local derby with the winner earning the last place in the last 16 of the French Cup. They are closely matched in the league table with Lille in eighth place and Lens one point behind in ninth at the halfway stage of the season. When they met back in September their league game was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. A large group of Lens supporters ran to the away section where they fought with Lille fans in one of several violent incidents to mar French soccer this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-03 23:36 GMT+08:00

