Smart Gas Meter Size, Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2030

The global Smart Gas Meter market size was US $$billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow to US $$billion by 2027. The market is registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $$% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Market analysis

The smart gas meters are one of the best gas monitoring solutions which is now becoming a norm on the account of the increasing concerns over the rapid exhaustion of the natural gases. The adoption of the smart gas meters has been growing in various business and domestic applications. The smart gas meters helps in the better control of the gas consumption.

Also, these meters have now become the best solutions for addressing the problems of unaccounted or extensive consumption of natural gas. It has been reported that that the smart gas meters were shipped worth more than USD 1,900 million in the year 2017. This market report highlights the major trends, opportunities and restraints factors that are influencing the market growth. The global smart gas meters market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period (2018- 2024).

Market segmentation

The global smart gas meters market has been classified on the basis of its application, product, and regional demand. Based on its application, the market analyzed into commercial, industrial and residential applications. On the basis of its product, the global smart gas meters market has been segmented into turbine gas meters, diaphragm gas meters, rotary gas meters.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global smart gas meters market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major players in the global smart gas meters market include companies like Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Zenner (Germany), MeteRSit (Italy), Flonidan A/S (Denmark), EDMI (Singapore), Apator Group (Poland), DIEHL Metering (Germany), among others.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

