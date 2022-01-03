Solar photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems Market 2022 Opportunity Assessment, Business Opportunities, Top Industry Players, Trend and Growth to 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Global solar PV mounting system market is estimated to reach USD 23,107 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.56%.

Introduction

Solar photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems are metal stands used to support solar panels, which face the sun. There are a number of mounting systems available, which enable the users to place solar panels on various types of surfaces. The solar PV mounting systems are mostly made from steel, aluminum, and in some cases, alloys.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19044

The growing number of solar projects, globally, primarily drives the global solar PV mounting systems market. The capacity of harnessing solar energy has been growing steadily over the past decade, and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. According to Solar Energy Industries Association, in 2018, there are more than 6,000 large-scale solar projects operating in the US, generating up to 70 GW of electricity.

Government bodies, across the globe are offering numerous subsidies to solar energy users, which adds to the growth of the global solar PV mounting systems market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of study, the global solar PV mounting systems market has been segmented by product, technology, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as rooftop, and ground mounted. Rooftop segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period as placing solar panels on rooftops, saves end users a large amount of space and forms an additional layer of insulation for the site.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19044

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as fixed, and tracking. Fixed segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period as the initial investment for procuring the fixed solar PV mounting systems, is lower than its alternatives. On the basis of end-use sector, the market is segmented as residential, commercial, and utilities. The utilities segment has been dominating the market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of global solar PV mounting system market are Schletter Group (Germany), Unirac Inc (US), SolarWorld AG (Germany), K2 Systems Gmbh (Germany), Quick Mount PV (US), Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (China), RBI Solar Inc (US), and Mounting System GmbH (Germany). Xiamen Grace Solar Technology Co. ltd. (China), Clenergy (China), Tata International ltd (India), Xiamen Universe Solar Technology Co Ltd (China), Xiamen Corigy New Energy Technology Co Ltd (China), PV Racking (US), and Van der Valk Solar System BV (Netherlands) are among others.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19044

Objectives of Global Solar PV Mounting System Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global solar PV mounting system market

> To analyze the global solar PV mounting system market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product, technology, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, product development, and research and development in the global solar PV mounting system market

Target Audience

> Solar panel providers

> Research and educational institutes

> Solar energy companies

> Renewable energy consultation companies

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19044

Key Findings

> Global solar PV mounting system market is estimated to reach USD 23,107 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.56%.

> By product, rooftop segment held the largest market share with a market value of USD 6,287.2 million, in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period.

> By technology, fixed segment dominated the market in 2017, with a market value of USD 6,707.1 million, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period.

> By end-use sector, utilities segment accounted for the largest market size in 2017, with market value of USD 5,224.9 million, and is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia-Pacific had the largest share of 43.02% of the global solar PV mounting market in 2017, with a market value of USD 5,188 million and is projected to progress at the highest CAGR of 11.78% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Solar PV Mounting System Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been dominating the global solar PV mounting system market. Within the region, China held 52.46% of the market share, followed by Japan. Europe held the second largest share of the global market, mainly on account of the increasing demand for off-grid electrical systems. Germany held 39.79% share in the region, followed by Italy and the UK. In North America, the US held the largest market share, followed by the Canada.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19044

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

Asia-Pacific

> China

> India

> Japan

> Australia

> Rest of Asia-pacific

Europe

> Germany

> Italy

> UK

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

Europe

> Norway

> UK

> Russia

> Rest of Europe

North America

> US

> Canada

Rest of the World

> Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19044

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19044

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/