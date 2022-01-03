Solid oxide fuel cells market Report Overview Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean includes the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Global solid oxide fuel cell market is estimated to reach USD 1,183.59 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.87%.

Introduction

Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) generate electricity by oxidizing fuels through electrochemical conversion. This process of power generation is highly efficient because of the low noise levels and vibration free operation. Further, SOFC technology is capable of generating energy from sources such as propane, natural gas, and diesel. Temperature of operation of SOFCs can further be lowered to 200?c, which will significantly reduce costs of operation.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19036

SOFCs display higher efficiency rates than conventional batteries such as polymer electrolyte fuel cells. The research and development activities in North America and Asia-Pacific will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. SOFCs can be used in a large number of applications, including power generation for data centers, households in Japan, and US Army bases. Production of energy is the major reason for the rise in emissions, and with rising global demand for low emission systems, SOFC market is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period.

For the purpose of study, the global solid oxide fuel cell market has been segmented on the basis of type, mobility, application, and end-use. Based on type, the market is further segmented as planar and tubular. Planar segment dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period. This is because planar SOFCs are better efficient in generating electricity from the fuel. Based on mobility, the market is segmented as stationary and portable. Stationary segment held the larger market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, mainly due to their durability and toughness. Based on application, the market is segmented as power generation, combined heat & power and military.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19036

Power generation segment held the largest market share in 2017, and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for power. Based on end-use the market is segmented as data centers, commercial & residential, retail, and auxillary power unit. Data centers held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to increased use of cloud computing in industries including manufacturing, food and beverage, oil and gas, IT and retail. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players of global solid oxide fuel cell market are FuelCell Energy (US) Bloom Energy (US), Ceres Power Holdings Plc. (UK), Ceramic Fuel Cell Ltd. (Australia), Delphi (UK), and Atrex Energy (US). Convion Fuel Cell Systems (Finland), Elcogen (Estonia), Protonex (US), WATT Fuel Cell Corporation (US) and Redox Power Systems (US) are among others.

Objectives of Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the global solid oxide fuel cell market

> To analyze the global solid oxide fuel cell market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by installation, voltage , end-use, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the solid oxide fuel cell market

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19036

Target Audience

> Solid oxide fuel cell manufacturers

> Research Institute & Education Institute

> Power generation companies

> Fuel cell automotive companies

Key Findings

> Global solid oxide fuel cell market is estimated to reach USD 1,183.59 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.87%.

> By type, planar segment had been the larger market with a market value of USD 374.4 million, in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 14.44% during the forecast period.

> Based on mobility, stationary segment dominated the market in 2017, with a market value of USD 489.1 million, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period.

> Based on application, power generation segment accounted for the largest market size in 2017, with market value of USD 317.5 million, and is expected to progress at the highest CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period.

> Based on end-use, data centers segment dominated the market in 2017 with a market value of USD 221.7 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America region had the largest market share of 46.5% in the global solid oxide fuel cell market in 2017, with a market value of USD 244.2 million and is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19036

Regional and Country Analysis of Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America has been dominating the global solid oxide fuel cell market. In the region, the US is the only market for solid oxide fuel cells, and research and development is being carried out to develop the product. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market for the global SOFC market. In the region, Japan held the largest market share in 2017, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Japan had reached a total production capacity of 12 GW of power generation with SOFCs in 2016, and is predicted to grow to 22 GW by 2030. Within Europe, Germany held the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

Americas

> US

Europe

> Germany

> UK

> Italy

> Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> South Korea

> India

Rest of the world

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19036

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19036

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/