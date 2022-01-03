HVAC Insulation Market size and Scope, Industry snapshot, Leading Companies and Opportunity Analysis by 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

Global HVAC Insulation Market Research Report by Type (Glass Wool, Stone Wool, Phenolic Foam) Component (Pipes, Ducts) Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Regions (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)-Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

The HVAC, also known as the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning systems helps in providing an ambient indoor environment at the major end-user industry sectors. The HVAC insulation gives a perfect solution to the channels and pipes to exchange energy with negligible losses. HVAC insulation enhances the energy productivity, fire security, and acoustic execution of a building. The Global HVAC insulation market has reached the estimated valuation of USD 4,317.7 Million in the year 2016 and is currently assessed to reach the value of USD 7,080.9 Million by the year 2023. The market is growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The investment in infrastructure is foreseen to develop in major emerging economies during the forecast period. This investment is made for the enhancement of product costs and therefore it is anticipated that this would help the mining business too. The developing interest for energy efficient data centers in the technology sector is additionally anticipated to upgrade the HVAC insulation market.

The growing requirement for energy efficient construction is expected to boost the growth of the global HVAC insulation market. The government of the developing countries, all over the world, are seen exceptionally advancing and building up their construction segments. The major emerging nations in the Asia Pacific region are the ones which are especially conveying various changes and regulations to boost their real estate and infrastructure market. Such development is foreseen to increase the market development for HVAC insulation.

Market Segmentation

The global HVAC insulation market is segmented on the basis of its type, component, application, and geographical demand. On the basis of its type, the market is classified into stone wool, glass wool, phenolic foam, nitrile rubber, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam, Polyisocyanurate (PIR), and others. Based on its component, the HVAC insulation market is divided into ducts, pipes, and others. On the basis of its application, the market has been sectioned into commercial, residential, and industrial.

Key Players

The major players of the global HVAC Insulation market include significant names like Saint Gobain S.A. (France), Owen Corning Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.), Rockwool International (Denmark), L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. (Italy), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), GlassRock (Egypt), Fletcher Insulation Pty Ltd. (Australia), Knauf Insulation (U.S.), Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co. (Kuwait), and Kingspan Group Plc. (Ireland).

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

