Concentrator Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Industry Future Analysis, Business Description, Segments and Growth by 2030

Market Synopsis

A Concentrator Photovoltaic (CPV) system transforms light energy into electrical energy in the similar way the conventional photovoltaic technology does. The optical components, which are also known as optical concentrators, are manufactured to harvest sunlight from a broad area of incidence and concentrate it directly onto a small area covered by the photovoltaic (PV) cells. This phenomenon vitalizes the intensity of the incident sunlight reaching the PV cells, which in turn, increase the amount of the power the cells can generate.

In 2015, a new world record was set for global investment in renewable energy with a total investment of USD 285.9 billion. (UN Environmental Programme). The current and future planned investment in renewable energy is expected to lead the solar industry. Solar electricity in most of the developed economies is competitive with conventional energy sources. This has created a lucrative market for solar industry across the world. The global initiative to promote renewable energy and reduce harmful emission is likely to drive the global concentrated photovoltaic market.

In 2015, Soitec demonstrated a CPV module efficiency of 38.9 % at Concentrator Standard Test Conditions (CSTC), and efficiencies of commercially available CPV modules exceed 30%. The continuous effort from renowned research institutes such as National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and many others to improve the efficiency of the CPV, thus reducing the overall cost associated with the system. CPV electricity generation is dependent on DNI as it does not absorb any diffuse radiation from the sun. This has made CPV technology more feasible in the high Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI) regions across the globe. A huge number of the CPV systems are likely to be deployed in these sunlight-rich regions in the coming years.

Key Players

Key players covered in the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market report are Radical Sun Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SolAero Technologies Corp. (U.S.), Arzon Solar LLC. (U.S.), Cool Earth Solar (U.S.), Morgan Solar Inc. (Canada), ARIMA Group (Taiwan), Suncore Photovoltaic Technology Company Limited (China), Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic Technology Co. Ltd (China), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Augustin Canada Electric Inc. (STACE) (Canada), Sanan Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (China), Suntrix Company Ltd (China), Macsun Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

Key Findings

> Global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market is expected to reach USD 2,710.6 million by 2023

> By type, high concentrated photovoltaic (HCPV) segment dominated the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market with 93.14% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to show the highest growth at a CAGR of 11.63% during the forecast period

> By application, utility segment accounted for the market value of USD 868.8 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period

> Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market with a share of 52.55%.

Regional and country level analysis and forecast of the global concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) market

Asia Pacific is one of the major regions in the global concentrator photovoltaic market. It accounted for the largest market share of 52.55% in 2016, with a market value of USD 536.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period. The demand for energy is increasing on account of growing population and rising disposable income in the region. Moreover, these rapidly growing economies in this region are also the major polluters in the world. CPV is identified as the best replacement to other conventional fossil fuel energy sources that are used to reduce carbon emission by effectively meeting the electricity needs. The American solar industry is quite developed than that of other regions of the world. According to the World Energy Agency, location, incentives, and government policies are majorly contributing to the growth of the market. Thus, Americas CPV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

