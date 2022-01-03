Electric Wall Heater market 2022 Major Players, Competitive Spectrum, Revenue Share and Sales Projections by 2030

Electric Wall Heater market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Electric Wall Heater market by region.

Global Electric Wall Heater Market Research Report: Information by Application (Residential and Non-Residential), Power (<1000 Watt, 1000 to 1600 Watt, 1600 to 2000 Watt and >2000 Watt) and Region – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

The global electric wall heater market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the dominating region in the electric wall heater market owing to the presence of leading global electric wall heater manufacturers, such as Marley Engineered Products, Stiebel Eltron Inc., Markel Products Company, and Broan, Inc. The Global Electric Wall Heater Market in terms of value is estimated to register 5.66% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global electric wall heater market has been segmented on the basis of application and power. On the basis of application, the global electric wall heater market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market, due to growing requirement of comfort features in homes. These companies are offering low cost and technologically advanced electric wall heaters for increasing their market share, which is contributing to the increasing use of electric wall heaters, throughout the region.

Market segmentation

The Global electric wall heater market has been segmented by Application – Residential and Non-Residential and by Power – 1000 to 1600 watt, 1600 to 2000 watt, <1000 watt, and > 2000 watt. Based on power, the global electric wall heater market is segmented into <1000 Watt, 1000 to 1600 Watt, 1600 to 2000 Watt, and > 2000 Watt. The 1000 to 1600-Watt segment is expected to hold the maximum market share, due to the need for energy efficient high capacity heaters and heating solutions in residential and commercial applications.

This is expected to increase the demand of 1000 to 1600-Watt in electric wall heaters during the forecast period. Based on application, the global electric wall heater market is divided into residential and non-residential. The residential segment held the larger market share in 2018 as this segment has been witnessing significant growth in the demand for electric wall heaters owing to growing urbanization, rapidly changing lifestyle, and an increase in demand for comfort features in homes.

Regional analysis

Geographically Global electric wall heater market is split in regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. The US is one of the major manufacturers of electric wall heaters in North America. The electric wall heater manufacturing in the US is deep-seated and has been developing at a considerable speed in the past few years. The other important issues prominent to the evolution of the electric wall heater market in the US are the growth in manufacturing companies, soaring government regulations regarding energy cost-effective products and severe weather situations.

North America is estimated to corroborate an outstanding progress in the electric wall heater market, due to swift development, the rise in demand for luxury and accessibility in houses and quick transforming lifestyles. The market in this region is exemplified by advancing government guidelines and rigorous monitors from Industrial Heating Equipment Association (IHEA) to deliver healthier central heating emulsions to workers. This is anticipated to establish more prospects for the companies to capitalize in the local marketplace in the upcoming years.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global electric wall heater market are Electrical companies, Research & development organizations, Contract research manufacturing organizations, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global electric wall heater market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global electric wall heater market are companies like King Electric, Radiant Systems, Marley Engineered Products, Stiebel Eltron Inc., Markel Products Company, Trane, Broan, Inc., WarmlyYours.com, Inc. and Indeeco, Glen Dimplex Group.

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industrial automation market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

