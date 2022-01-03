Automotive PCB Market 2022 Leading Segments, Primary and Secondary Drivers, Key Players and Geographical Analysis by 2030

The automotive PCB market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the automotive PCB market by region.

The automotive PCB market in the rest of the world is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.

Introduction

A printed circuit board (PCB) is an electronic circuit that supports and connects various types of electronic or electric components. It has multiple applications in the automotive industry in airbag controls, anti-lock brake systems, anti-theft systems, GPS support, and others. The global automotive PCB market is driven by various factors such as a surge in demand for electric vehicles worldwide, increasing consumer preference toward advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems, and the booming automotive industry. Operational failure risk in PCBs and the trend of BYOD (bring your own device), are a few restraints that hinder the growth of the global automotive PCB market.

The global automotive PCB market has been segmented based on type, vehicle type, level of autonomous driving, end -user, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as into single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer. On the basis of level of autonomous driving, the market has been segmented as into autonomous, semi-autonomous, and conventional. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmentnted into passenger car and commercial vehicle. On the basis of application, the market has been segmentnted into ADAS, body and comfort, infotainment system, powertrain components, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmentnted battery electric, hybrid electric, and internal combustion engine vehicles.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive PCB market has been segmented, on the basis of region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share due to an increase in the sales of advanced ICE vehicles and sales of electric vehicles in the past years. In 2017, the market was led by Asia-Pacific, with a 47.9% share, followed by Europe and North America with shares of 25.4% and 22.1%, respectively. The global automotive PCB market is expected to grow at 5.98 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is the fastest-growing market for automotive PCB owing to the presence of several well-established OEMs in Germany and the UK. It is estimated that the market for automotive PCB in Europe would register a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. However, the automotive PCB market in North America would register a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period. The automotive industry in Asia-Pacific is growing at a fast pace due to the increase in production in developing nations such as China and India. The demand for technologically advanced cars is rising with the growth of the information and communication technology (ICT), automotive, and transportation industries, resulting in the rise in demand for PCB components. It is estimated that the market for automotive PCB in Asia-Pacific would register a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. The rest of the world includes Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the market are AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (Austria), TTM Technologies (US), SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS (South Korea), NIPPON MEKTRON, LTD. (Japan), and Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan). Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea), MEIKO ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd., (Japan), CHIN-POON INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. (Taiwan), CMK Corporation (Japan), and KCE Group (Thailand) are among others.

Objective of the Global Automotive PCB Market Report-Forecast till 2023

>To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global automotive PCB market

>To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

>To analyze the global automotive PCB market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

>To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments concerning regions and their respective key countries

>To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

>To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, vehicle type, level of autonomous driving, end user, application, and region.

>To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

>To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global automotive PCB market

Target Audience

> Associations and industrial bodies

> Raw material/Component suppliers and distributors

> End users of automotive PCB

> PCB Manufacturers

> Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policymakers

> Electric Vehicle manufacturers

Key Findings

> The single-sided segment of the global automotive PCB system market, by type, accounted for the largest market share in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

>The infotainment system segment of the global automotive PCB system market, by application, accounted for the largest market share in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period.

>The ICE segment of the global automotive PCB system market, by vehicle type, accounted for the largest market share; it is projected to register a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period. The HEVs segment held the second-largest market share in 2017; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.94%.

>The conventional segment of the global automotive PCB system market, by level of autonomous driving, accounted for the largest market share; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. The semi-autonomous segment was the second-largest market in 2017; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.57%.

>The passenger car segment of the global automotive PCB system market, by end user, is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period.

>Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive PCB system market during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period.

The regional analysis includes:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

What is the goal of the report?

