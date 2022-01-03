IoT in Medical Devices Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global IoT in Medical Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Research Methodology

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Report Description

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the IoT in medical devices market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data for 2020 along with the forecast for the period between 2021 and 2027 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the IoT in medical devices market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2021 to 2027, along with offering an inclusive study of the IoT in medical devices market.

Market Push & Pull Factors

The study provides a detailed view of the IoT in medical devices market, by segmenting it based on products, connectivity technology, application and regional demand. Increasing prevelance of chronic diseases and decreasing product cost propels the demand for IoT in medical devices market. Additionally, the multi-functional development of IoT in medical devices fuels the demand of this market.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

The report provides the size of the IoT in medical devices market in 2021 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2027. The size of the global IoT in medical devices market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The IoT in medical devices market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the IoT in medical devices market, split into regions. Based on products, connectivity technology and application the individual revenues from all the regions are summed up to achieve the total market revenue (TMR) for IoT in medical devices.

Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of IoT in medical devices several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Boston Scientific, Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare, IBM, Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Philips, Siemens and Zigbee Alliance.

Report Scope

The global IoT in medical devices market has been segmented into:

Global IoT in Medical Devices Market: By Products

• Metal Oxides

• Silica

• Carbon

• Others

Global IoT in Medical Devices Market: By Connectivity technology

• Powder

• Blanket

• Block

• Panel

Global IoT in Medical Devices Market: By Application

• Construction

• Subsea

• Paints and Coatings

• Transportation

• Electronics

• Others

Global IoT in Medical Devices Market: by Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Questions answered in the IoT in medical devices market research report:

1. What is IoT in medical devices?

2. What is the global IoT in medical devices market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global IoT in medical devices market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global IoT in medical devices market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global IoT in medical devices market segmentation by product?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global IoT in medical devices market segmentation by connectivity technology?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global IoT in medical devices market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global IoT in medical devices market segmentation by geography?

9. Which are the major global IoT in medical devices manufacturers?

10. Which are the major global IoT in medical devices companies?

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

