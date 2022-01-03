Feed Preservatives Market 2022 – 2030 Research Report Analysis, Future Innovations, Growth Elements, and Recent Development

The global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market has been witnessing abrupt changes in consumer choices. The demand for a diverse variety and new arrivals of products has been increasing regular basis. Be it food and beverage, personal care, home care, or healthcare, the demand for varied products from consumers is creating significant growth opportunities for the market players.

Global Feed Preservatives Market: Information by Type (Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Mold Inhibitors, and Anticaking Agents), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others), Feed Type (Compound Feed, Feed Premixes, and Others), and Region (North America [US, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Middle East, Africa, and South America])-Forecast till 2024

Market Analysis

The global feed preservatives market is projected to register a 9.0% CAGR to reach USD 4,061.1 million by 2024. Feed preservatives are compounds that are used to slow down or prevent bacterial growth in animal feed. They are additives that help prolong the shelf life of compound feed by reducing microbial contamination. Antioxidants and mold inhibitors are the most widely used preservatives. The growing livestock and feed industries have boosted the demand for feed preservatives. An increased focus on food and feed safety has also contributed significantly to the rising demand for feed additives. The expanding aquaculture and pet food segments have opened growth avenues for feed preservative manufacturers. However, the growing awareness regarding the side effects among feed manufacturers and farmers has negatively impacted the demand for chemical preservatives, thereby hampering the growth of the global feed preservatives market.

Market Segmentation

The global feed preservatives market has been segmented based on type, livestock, feed type, and region. Based on type, the global feed preservatives market has been divided into acidifiers, antioxidants, mold inhibitors, and anticaking agents. By livestock, the global feed preservatives market has been classified as poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others. On the basis of feed type, the global feed preservatives market has been segmented into compound feed, feed premixes, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global feed preservatives market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific dominated the global feed preservatives market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for animal feed which is driving the growth of the feed preservatives market in the region. China being the top feed producing as well as consuming country in the world accounted for the majority share of the regional market in 2018. The feed preservatives market in India has been growing at a healthy rate as well. Rising population and an inclination toward high-protein food products have impacted organized livestock farming in Asia-Pacific. The North American feed preservatives market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The US is the largest contributor to the growth of the North American feed preservatives market as it is the second-largest feed producing country in the world.

Major Players

Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Nutreco NV (Netherlands), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Novus International, Inc. (US), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Nutriad International NV (Belgium), Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc. (Canada), and Eastman Chemical Company (US) are the major companies in the market that compete based on market presence, product quality, and product price.”

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

