Probiotics Market Share 2022 Research Strategies, Growth Dynamics, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2030

The global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market has been witnessing abrupt changes in consumer choices. The demand for a diverse variety and new arrivals of products has been increasing regular basis. Be it food and beverage, personal care, home care, or healthcare, the demand of varied products from consumers are creating significant growth opportunities for the market players.

Global Probiotics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.48% to attain USD 3,257.0 Million by the year-2025.

Global Probiotics Market: Information by Type(Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus and others), Application(Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition and others) and Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till-2025

Market Analysis

Global Probiotics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.48% to attain USD 3,257.0 Million by the year-2025. Probiotics are live microbials that are used to keep and restoring gut microflora. These probiotics have found its application in various processed food and preventive healthcare products for humans as well as animals or livestock. Main forms of probiotic bacteria species used in application industries include those of the Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus genus. Rising consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics and preventive healthcare has boosted the demand for probiotics, thereby boosting market growth.

The functional food & beverages segment is predictable to be largest, registering a significant CAGR to attain the USD 1,749.6 million by the end of the year-2025. High intake of beverages, especially functional beverages, and dairy-based products is the primary determinant driving the growth of the segment. Even Though, the dietary supplements segment is projected being the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The global probiotics market is expected to register a significant increase over the forecast period.

Hectic everyday schedules, long hours, and sedentary lifestyles have impacted eating habits as well as food choices, resulting in an increased prevalence of various lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes and obesity. This has caused to increased demand for probiotic food & beverages. Moreover, surging demand for probiotics in developed and developing countries is propelling manufacturers of probiotics and probiotic products to emphasis on innovation. In This Way, product innovation and research and development have led to new development opportunities for probiotic manufacturers. The use of probiotics has gained popularity in recent years with the growing demand in various industries. Emphasis on the enhancing digestive health in humans and animals along with surging demand for natural functional ingredients in application industries are key driving factors for the global probiotics market growth.

The North American probiotics market is probably greatest during the forecast period. The regional market represented 31.60% of the total market share in the year 2018. The US was the key contributor to the growth of the market. Propensity toward the human consumption of healthy and functional food & beverages is increasing in the country, leads to increased application of probiotics in the food industry. The Asia-Pacific market also holds a prominent share of the global probiotics market and is forecast to exhibit the main CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the application industries in the region is driving the growth of the probiotics market. In Europe, Germany, France, and the UK are the key countries contributing significantly to market growth.

Market Segmentation

Based on type the Global Probiotics Market has been segmented into Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus and Others. Based on Application the Global Probiotics Market has been segmented into Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition and Others. Global Probiotics Market based on region is divided into different regions like North America(covering US, Canada and Mexico), Europe(covering Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific(covering China, Japan, India, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America(covering Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa(covering Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Regional Analysis

Major Players

The proposed spectators in the Global Probiotics Market are hospitals, medical devices companies, Research and academic institutes, software companies Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Probiotics Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets.

The projected onlookers are Probiotics manufacturers, Baby food manufacturers, Beverage industry, Dairy industry, Food processors, Animal feed manufacturers, Dietary supplements manufacturers, Traders, wholesalers, and distributors, Governments, associations, and industrial bodies, Investors and trade experts. Greentech SA(France), Biosearch, SA(Spain), and BioCC Ou(Estonia), Lallemand Inc.(Canada), Probi AB(Sweden), CHR-Hansen A/S(Denmark), Novozymes A/S(Denmark), Roelmi HPC(Italy), UAS Laboratories LLC(US), Probiotical SpA(Italy), Kerry Group(Ireland), Sabinsa Corporation(US), DowDupont Inc.(US) Synbio Tech Inc.(Taiwan). Are some of the major players in the global probiotics market. The players that are active in the global probiotics market are focusing on product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and enhancing their global footprints by introducing the untapped markets.

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

