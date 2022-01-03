Food Amino Acids Market Size 2022 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global food amino acids market is expected to reach more than USD 4.02 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period as per a new study released by Report Ocean.

The Food Amino Acids Market size was US$ $$ billion in 2020. The Food Amino Acids Market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $$ billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of %% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market has been witnessing abrupt changes in consumer choices. The demand for a diverse variety and new arrivals of products has been increasing regular basis. Be it food and beverage, personal care, home care, or healthcare, the demand of varied products from the consumers are creating significant growth opportunities for the market players.

The report “Food Amino Acids Market size By Product Type (Lysine, Glutamic Acid, Methionine, Tryptophan and Others); By Source (Animal-Derived, Plant-Derived, Synthetically Derived); By Application (Infant Food Formulations, Convenience Food, Food Fortification, Beverages & Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2017 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

Increasing health and balanced diet awareness associated with rising healthcare cases is fueling the food amino acid market demand in near future and overcoming the requisites of protein deficiency. Proteins, essential part for health and balanced diet, are macromolecules that are built by joining chains of amino acids. Several proteins chains are created by using the 20 essential amino acids and are further modified into three-dimensional shapes to accomplish particular body functionality. Increasing awareness for protein importance among consumers of the have urged the increased application of amino acids by the food and beverage manufactures or formulators.

Every cell, comprising the transporters, membranes, immune system components and enzymes, in human body significantly uses protein to performs vital functions. In human bodies, the activities of tissues and its components are fragmented and re-constructed periodically result in protein production, that ultimately necessitates the relentless supply of amino acids in the diets. Daily consumption of all twenty amino acids is essential for building of new proteins.

Isoleucine, lysine, leucine, methionine, valine, threonine, phenylalanine histidine and tryptophan are nine out of twenty amino acids denoted as essential or indispensable amino acids. These are supplemented via food source as they are not formed in human body. Henceforth, increasing consumer awareness and potential importance protein for healthy life maintenance, has increased the application by manufacturers in food and beverage products.

Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2017. The market is driven by the region’s escalating food & beverage industry owing to rising population, growing consumer health awareness, mounting ingredient and food manufacturers investments. Additionally, the amino acid market is driven by rising economic developments of developing nations such as India, South Korea, Vietnam, and other South East Asian countries.

Some of the leading companies currently operating in the industry include Kraemer Martin GmbH (Azelis) , CJ Corporation, Pacific Rainbow International, Inc., Monteloeder S.L., Taiyo International , Rochem International Inc., Kingchem LLC , Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Amino GmbH, Brenntag AG, Sigma-Aldrich, Shaoxing Yamei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd., Pangaea Sciences Inc., Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd. , Daesang Corporation , Prinova Group LLC , Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group, Evonik Industries, and Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Report Ocean has segmented the global food amino acids market on the basis of product type, source type, application type, and region:

Food Amino Acids Product Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Lysine

Glutamic Acid

Methionine

Tryptophan

Others

Food Amino Acids Source Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Animal derived amino acids for food

Plant derived amino acids for food

Synthetically derived amino acids for food

Food Amino Acids Application Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Infant Food Formulations

Convenience Food

Food Fortification

Beverages

Others

Food Amino Acids Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

