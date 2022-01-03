Eubiotics Market 2022 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

The global eubiotics market is expected to reach more than USD 8.60 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period as per a new study released by Polaris Market Research. The report “Eubiotics Market [By Ingredient Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Organic Acids, Essential Oil); By Functionality (Yield, Productivity, Immunity, Nutrition & Gut Health); By Application (Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, Swine); By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026”. provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5301

The Eubiotics Market size was US$ $$ billion in 2020. The Eubiotics Market is forecast to reach the value of US$ $$ billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of %% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market has been witnessing abrupt changes in consumer choices. The demand for a diverse variety and new arrivals of products has been increasing regular basis. Be it food and beverage, personal care, home care, or healthcare, the demand of varied products from the consumers are creating significant growth opportunities for the market players.

Now-a-days there are many stringent regulations on the usage of antibiotic growth promoters. There has also been a pressure from consumer towards food safety, these two are the main drivers to drive the growth of eubiotics.

The specific organic acid such as essential oil compounds, benzoic acid, probiotics and nucleotides can be used as a single product or can be combined with two or more eubiotics to achieve quality result. Prebiotics can be defined as a specific kind of micro-organism that helps to improve the balance of pathogenic to beneficial bacteria. Prebiotics comes under non-digestible oligosaccharides that serves subtract for probiotics and helps to compete with pathogens which helps to regulate` the gut cell adhesion.

Eubiotics are used for weaning piglets at the time of transition from suckling milk to feeding solid feed. This also helps in preventing bacteria growth and helps to improve digestion of feed ingredients. It is also used in the form of benzoic acid as preservatives. The usage in the food industry has also fueled the growth of eubiotics market.

There are many projects undertaken at the Pig Research Centre of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council on eubiotics. There are numerous tests taken to find the performance of eubiotics on animals. One project was undertaken where it was found that supplementation of 0.5% of benzoic acid is similar to the effect of the usage of1% benzoic acid. Piperin, an essential oil compound helps to stimulate the production of digestive enzymes. The above characteristics have led to the increase in the demand for eubiotics.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5301

Key Findings from the study suggest that the largest share of the eubiotics market in 2017 was of the Europe region. Europe was the first region to put a ban on use of antibiotics as growth promoters. Increasing concerns of animal safety and nutrition that eventually lead to components of processed meat for humans are the major concerns for the region’s ban on antibiotics. This ban created remarkable opportunities for the eubiotics which are the direct substitutes.

The top key players in Eubiuotics market are Cargill, BASF SE,DSM N.V., Koninklijke, Kemin Industries, Novozymes, Addcon, Novus International Inc, Lallemand Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global eubiotics market on the basis of ingredient type, functionality, application, and region:

Eubiotics Ingredient Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Eubiotics Functionality Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Yield

Productivity

Immunity

Nutrition and Gut Health

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5301

Eubiotics Application Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Swine

Eubiotics Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5301

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/