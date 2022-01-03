Feed Acidifiers Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

The global feed acidifiers market is expected to reach more than USD 2.03 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period as per a new study released by Polaris Market Research. The report “Feed Acidifiers Market By Product Type (Fumaric Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Propionic Acid and Others) By Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Aquatics, Cattle & Others) By Regions & Segments Forecast, 2017 – 2026”. provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

The stringent restrictions on antibiotic as usage on growth promoters and increase in demand for quality animal feed are the main drivers to drive the growth for feed acidifiers.

The feed acidifiers such as various types of organic acids, essential oils can be used as a single product or it can also be used with two or more acidifiers to achieve quality result. Acidifiers can be defined as specified microorganism that improves the balance of pathogenic providing quality bacteria in the gut. These acidifiers are meant to be non-digestible oligosaccharides that serves as subtract for antibiotics and helps to compete with pathogens, which regulates the adhesion of gut cell. There is direct acting gut that modulates the microflora through growth inhibition. There are many other product categories that has specific functionality. These categories prove to be an important component in animal feed. Specific acidifiers such as organic acids are widely used for weaning piglets. They are used at a time of transition from sucking milk to consuming solid food. They also help in improving the digestion of feed ingredients to avoid the bacterial growth. It is also used in food industry in the form of benzoic acid as preservatives. The usage in food industry has also added in the increase in the demand for acidifiers market.

Acidifiers that are based to feed certain non-digestible oligosaccharides helps to manipulates or control microbial composition. They help in maintaining a beneficial microflora that are one of the vital feed components. The primary function of the products is: control of the intestinal microflora, helps to reduce several pathogens and promotion of other beneficial microorganisms. These benefits of acidifiers are expected to be the major factors driving the market.

Due to increase in the feed processors, Asia Pacific is predicted to be fastest market for feed acidifiers. The growing importance of meat processors and major shift in the demand for organic food products has been identified as important factors responsible for the regional growth

The major feed acidifiers companies are: Nutrex NV, Pancosma SA, Impextraco NV, Biomin Holding GmbH, Perstorp Holding AB, Novus International, Inc, Kemira OYJ, Kemin Industries, Inc., Yara International ASA, BASF SE, Cargil, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Novus International, Inc, Kemin Industries, Addcon, Beneo Group, Lallemand, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global feed acidifiers market on the basis of product type, livestock type, and region:

Feed Acidifiers Product Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Fumaric Acid

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Propionic Acid

Others

Feed Acidifiers Livestock Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Swine

Poultry

Aquatics

Cattle

Others

Feed Acidifiers Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

