Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/03 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 3, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;89;78;Humid with a shower;88;78;SSW;7;79%;64%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;80;67;Breezy in the p.m.;73;65;WNW;14;61%;28%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;55;38;Mostly cloudy;58;45;WSW;8;81%;35%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sunshine;59;42;Mostly sunny;64;53;SW;5;71%;25%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;52;43;Showers around;45;37;WNW;10;85%;64%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;4;-5;Very cold;0;-7;NNE;5;83%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;52;34;Cooler;45;35;ESE;7;83%;41%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;26;24;Snow;35;8;SW;16;49%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;92;74;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSW;7;56%;78%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;63;45;Partly sunny, nice;62;47;SW;5;76%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;75;63;Partly sunny;82;64;SW;6;64%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;52;36;Hazy sunshine;58;38;SSW;5;62%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;A t-storm or two;85;72;SE;5;79%;91%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;80;61;Clearing;81;60;E;6;54%;4%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun returning;91;73;Partly sunny;90;73;SW;4;53%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;61;50;Variable cloudiness;64;48;WNW;11;72%;88%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;45;19;Plenty of sunshine;39;21;SSE;4;30%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;52;36;Decreasing clouds;55;44;S;5;74%;9%;2

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;51;44;Morning rain, cloudy;47;34;WSW;6;78%;87%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;71;50;Showers around;71;51;SE;6;61%;70%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clearing, a t-storm;79;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;NNW;10;75%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very windy;57;42;Cloudy and mild;48;43;SSW;9;80%;41%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;50;45;Showers around;48;35;NNW;7;85%;70%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Fog early in the day;49;37;Variable cloudiness;52;36;WSW;5;74%;7%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy this morning;58;38;Cloudy and mild;54;50;SW;8;77%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;94;78;A morning shower;96;63;ESE;9;59%;69%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;84;67;A stray t-shower;85;66;NE;6;44%;91%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;49;28;Mostly sunny;49;26;NNW;7;55%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;68;54;Mostly sunny;67;52;W;6;62%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;74;59;Partly sunny;75;61;NW;9;54%;8%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;80;68;A shower in spots;83;64;ENE;3;60%;56%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;73;Sun and clouds;86;71;NE;10;73%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;24;21;Not as cold;35;27;SSW;15;58%;24%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;10;74%;87%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;44;33;Still cloudy;38;33;SW;7;89%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;82;68;Hazy sun;83;70;NNE;5;45%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;52;33;Sunny and breezy;59;39;SSW;14;44%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;91;76;Partly sunny, warm;92;77;NE;11;65%;30%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;68;48;Increasing clouds;71;56;ESE;3;67%;7%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;49;31;Breezy;45;20;SE;15;27%;16%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;79;55;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NW;5;68%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm or two;87;75;WNW;6;74%;95%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;48;35;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;31;W;13;71%;2%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A few showers;50;44;A little a.m. rain;51;46;E;3;51%;72%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;61;54;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;WNW;16;77%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;72;61;Clouds and sun;74;64;SSE;4;84%;27%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;75;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;64;NE;6;75%;66%;10

Havana, Cuba;A brief shower;83;66;Some sun, pleasant;74;62;N;8;67%;6%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A little icy mix;30;28;Snow showers;35;27;SSW;12;98%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;90;74;Sun and some clouds;92;74;ESE;5;54%;30%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;63;Partial sunshine;71;63;E;10;68%;19%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;78;69;Clouds and sun;80;67;N;6;72%;35%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;81;60;Hazy sunshine;82;61;SE;5;46%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;62;50;Periods of rain;56;49;NE;6;84%;99%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;53;49;Some brightening;55;46;S;6;86%;12%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Warm, turning breezy;95;74;Partly sunny;89;75;N;7;66%;39%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;76;68;Plenty of sunshine;86;72;N;11;44%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;81;59;A thunderstorm;80;58;SE;7;64%;94%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;35;34;A little snow;42;37;NNW;5;64%;95%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;77;57;An afternoon shower;78;59;E;6;38%;100%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;40;Hazy sunshine;65;41;S;3;64%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;76;54;Hazy sun;79;57;N;13;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;P.M. rain, breezy;47;40;A few showers;43;39;S;8;85%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;87;71;Partly sunny;87;72;N;6;53%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;72;W;4;75%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;74;58;Hazy sunshine;76;56;N;5;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;NW;4;76%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;62;39;A shower in the p.m.;60;40;ENE;8;54%;74%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;High clouds;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;6;66%;81%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;74;67;Clouds and sun, nice;75;67;SSE;7;72%;30%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;60;54;Rain ending;56;50;NW;8;75%;90%;2

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;52;43;A little a.m. rain;45;34;W;11;77%;59%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;61;42;Partly sunny;60;48;NNE;5;61%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;84;78;A morning shower;84;76;SW;5;76%;66%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;56;36;Afternoon rain;55;39;WNW;7;80%;71%;2

Male, Maldives;Periods of sun;89;79;A shower and t-storm;89;81;E;13;69%;95%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;85;77;Cloudy with a shower;87;76;ENE;5;78%;91%;5

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;86;73;Sun and clouds, nice;89;74;E;7;58%;33%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;59;Low clouds;74;65;SSE;11;68%;78%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;W;4;39%;0%;5

Miami, United States;A morning shower;80;63;Sunny and nice;76;67;NE;9;60%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;38;36;Showers of rain/snow;39;34;SSE;9;91%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;E;14;65%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and humid;84;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;67;SE;11;50%;56%;6

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;10;3;Cloudy, not as cold;25;23;SSE;4;76%;47%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cold;17;7;Cloudy and very cold;10;7;SE;5;86%;72%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;74;Hazy sunshine;89;74;N;4;57%;3%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;55;Breezy in the p.m.;82;56;N;12;41%;5%;9

New York, United States;A little snow;32;23;Partly sunny;35;31;SSW;7;42%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;62;42;Clouds and sun;63;48;SSW;8;75%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;18;17;An afternoon flurry;30;15;SSW;14;82%;86%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;51;38;Partly sunny;53;32;N;11;47%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;A thick cloud cover;39;19;More clouds than sun;32;19;N;6;65%;62%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;11;3;Not as cold;26;19;SE;9;76%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;87;77;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;76;ENE;7;77%;89%;6

Panama City, Panama;Mostly cloudy;89;75;An afternoon shower;89;73;NNW;10;68%;57%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;A morning shower;86;73;NE;6;68%;66%;7

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;55;49;Periods of rain;50;37;NW;6;72%;98%;0

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;67;Sunshine and hot;94;68;ESE;11;37%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;89;75;Hazy sunshine;89;76;N;7;56%;25%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;N;14;73%;91%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;Mostly sunny;89;63;SE;6;50%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;52;45;Mild with rain;53;38;WSW;12;70%;96%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A flurry or two;34;-2;Colder with hazy sun;26;-6;E;4;53%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;69;54;A little rain;66;54;NNE;8;70%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Fog this morning;62;47;Partly sunny;66;51;N;6;80%;55%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ESE;9;62%;91%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with sunshine;28;22;Clouds and sun, cold;27;26;ESE;7;49%;43%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;37;35;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;S;8;91%;96%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray t-shower;87;75;A t-storm or two;84;75;N;6;79%;93%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and cooler;62;49;Sunshine;62;45;NNW;6;59%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Areas of low clouds;57;52;Variable cloudiness;62;52;SE;7;63%;19%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;21;17;A bit of p.m. snow;28;26;S;8;84%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the p.m.;54;52;A shower in the a.m.;56;52;SW;7;90%;66%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly cloudy;81;66;Breezy in the a.m.;81;62;ENE;12;64%;27%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;83;72;A morning shower;83;73;E;8;72%;93%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;63;Plenty of sunshine;75;60;N;7;78%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Inc. clouds;69;53;A shower in the p.m.;69;49;E;6;56%;67%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;85;57;Sunny and beautiful;86;61;SW;8;43%;7%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, pleasant;85;69;A shower in the p.m.;85;70;N;7;69%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then some sun;65;50;Rain ending, cooler;53;43;WNW;9;82%;95%;1

Seattle, United States;Cold with rain;40;34;Cold with rain;40;33;ESE;8;88%;96%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A flurry around;36;23;Hazy sunshine;31;18;WNW;5;30%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, mild;55;43;Overcast and mild;55;45;ESE;9;64%;60%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNW;7;77%;87%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog, then some sun;52;36;Decreasing clouds;52;35;SSW;5;70%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;83;74;A morning shower;83;74;ENE;8;69%;81%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;40;26;Partly sunny;34;26;SSW;7;89%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;79;72;Partly sunny, nice;80;72;ESE;11;60%;81%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;72;63;A morning shower;71;61;E;9;77%;58%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and ice;32;31;Rain/snow showers;36;30;S;9;92%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;54;43;A bit of rain;50;40;WNW;7;93%;91%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;43;27;An afternoon shower;45;35;NW;10;62%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;51;37;Plenty of sunshine;51;40;NE;6;29%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;67;53;A shower in the p.m.;64;53;SSW;10;73%;81%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, cooler;64;47;Variable cloudiness;65;43;E;5;64%;30%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and chilly;46;33;Breezy in the p.m.;55;35;NNW;11;51%;25%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;24;21;Not as cold;36;32;SSW;15;69%;10%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Low clouds breaking;63;51;Sunny and nice;69;51;SSW;5;58%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;64;46;Warm with hazy sun;73;49;SW;4;56%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;3;-17;Plenty of sunshine;11;-15;E;6;73%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow and rain;38;34;A snow shower;37;28;SSE;5;67%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers around;56;45;Morning rain, cloudy;51;42;WNW;5;72%;75%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;Sunny and very warm;88;61;NNW;3;47%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Occasional rain;41;37;Showers of rain/snow;40;35;S;8;77%;98%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;46;39;Periods of rain;46;38;W;11;97%;98%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;75;62;Partly sunny;75;62;E;7;70%;0%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;67;Mostly sunny;91;67;W;5;58%;26%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;35;15;Cloudy;32;20;NNE;2;59%;25%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-03 22:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
"