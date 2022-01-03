Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Elderly South Korean woman donates life savings to charities

South Korea's first lady weeps after hearing about a woman's difficult life and how she helped people with disabilities

  154
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/03 20:55
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Park (center), and First Lady Kim Jung-sook. (The Blue House website photo)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Park (center), and First Lady Kim Jung-sook. (The Blue House website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly South Korean has donated her life savings of US$546,000 that she earned from selling seaweed rolls all her life to foundations that help children and physically handicapped people, Liberty Times reported.

The woman, surnamed Park, was invited to the Blue House on Dec. 3 to receive awards for her good deeds. A touching behind-the-scenes incident was observed and posted on social media, Liberty Times reported, when Park told First Lady Kim Jung-sook that she had no mother since she was a small child.

She grew up living with her father and they were usually poor and hungry. When she was 10 years old she began to sell seaweed rolls on the street, so she could earn some money and buy food.

It was a very happy time for her, she told the first lady. Park said that she liked the feeling so much that she wanted to share it with other people, to pass the happiness on to poor families because “there is nothing more joyful than sharing.”

As Park was recounting her life story she burst into tears because the first lady’s gesture of taking her hand reminded Park of her father. Upon hearing that, tears streamed down the first lady’s cheeks, the post read.

Reports said that Park not only donated all her savings, she has also been serving as a volunteer at institutions for people with disabilities since she was 40. She even took people with disabilities and had no carer to her home so that she could look after them, per Liberty Times.
the Blue House
Ewha Womans University
Kim Jung-sook
seaweed rolls

Updated : 2022-01-03 22:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
"