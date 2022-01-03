Elderly South Korean woman donates life savings to charities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly South Korean has donated her life savings of US$546,000 that she earned from selling seaweed rolls all her life to foundations that help children and physically handicapped people, Liberty Times reported.

The woman, surnamed Park, was invited to the Blue House on Dec. 3 to receive awards for her good deeds. A touching behind-the-scenes incident was observed and posted on social media, Liberty Times reported, when Park told First Lady Kim Jung-sook that she had no mother since she was a small child.

She grew up living with her father and they were usually poor and hungry. When she was 10 years old she began to sell seaweed rolls on the street, so she could earn some money and buy food.

It was a very happy time for her, she told the first lady. Park said that she liked the feeling so much that she wanted to share it with other people, to pass the happiness on to poor families because “there is nothing more joyful than sharing.”

As Park was recounting her life story she burst into tears because the first lady’s gesture of taking her hand reminded Park of her father. Upon hearing that, tears streamed down the first lady’s cheeks, the post read.

Reports said that Park not only donated all her savings, she has also been serving as a volunteer at institutions for people with disabilities since she was 40. She even took people with disabilities and had no carer to her home so that she could look after them, per Liberty Times.