Powerful earthquake shakes northern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday evening, shaking buildings in the capital and across much of the northern part of the island. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 6.2 and was centered at a depth of 28.7 kilometers (18 miles) below the ocean east of Hualien city on the island's east coast.

Walls creaked as office buildings shook in Taipei, the capital. Lights swayed and mirrors and pictures fell to the floor.

The USGS said economic losses were expected to be low despite the strong shaking.