Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Powerful earthquake shakes northern Taiwan

By HUIZHONG WU , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/03 18:26
Powerful earthquake shakes northern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday evening, shaking buildings in the capital and across much of the northern part of the island. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 6.2 and was centered at a depth of 28.7 kilometers (18 miles) below the ocean east of Hualien city on the island's east coast.

Walls creaked as office buildings shook in Taipei, the capital. Lights swayed and mirrors and pictures fell to the floor.

The USGS said economic losses were expected to be low despite the strong shaking.

Updated : 2022-01-03 20:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
"