Algorithmic Trading Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd.

Algorithmic Trading Market by Component (Solution and Services), Type (Stock Markets, FOREX, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, and Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), and Type of Traders (Institutional Investors, Long-Term Traders, Short-Term Traders, and Retail Investors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

“Algorithmic Trading Market by Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Type of Traders, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,” the global algorithmic trading market size was valued at $12,143 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $31,494 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the global algorithmic trading market is mainly driven by factors such as rise in demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution; emergence of favorable government regulations; and the need for market surveillance. In addition, rise in demand for reducing the transaction costs fuels the demand for algorithmic trading. However, insufficient risk valuation capabilities may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of AI and algorithms in the financial services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2020, the solution segment exhibited the highest growth in the algorithmic trading market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, as the algorithmic trading solutions provides a number of benefits such as reduced transaction costs due to lack of human intervention and instant and accurate trade order placement. In addition, the market players are introducing advanced algorithmic trading solutions to serve various needs of their customers. For instance, in September 2019, BNP Paribas introduced an upgraded FX trading platform with real-time analytics and interactive algorithms. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, due to an extensive adoption of professional services among end users, as it ensures effective functioning of algorithmic trading solution throughout the process.

By type, the global algorithmic trading market share was dominated by the stock markets segment in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to increase in adoption of algorithmic trading solutions by investors to trade stocks as it operates through a computer program without a need for human interventions. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in interest of trading professionals toward crypto-currency trading.

The current estimation of 2028 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the growth of the algorithmic trading industry, as the algorithmic trading adoption have increased in the face of unprecedented circumstances. For instance, Reserve Bank of Australia, in its recent publication stated that the COVID-19 pandemic may have only furthered the industry’s shift toward electronic trading. In addition, the market players have introduced innovative algorithmic trading products during the pandemic to ensure better serving the increased?volumes of? ?trading. This factor drives the algorithmic trading market growth. For instance, in March 2021,?Cowen, an American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company launched an algorithmic trading solution to help institutional clients navigate market dynamics caused by increased?volumes of?retail?trading.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the algorithmic trading market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on deployment mode, the cloud segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

On the basis of type, the stock markets segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the cryptocurrencies segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecasted period.

Region wise, the algorithmic trading market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Some of the key algorithmic trading industry players profiled in the report include 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys. This study includes algorithmic trading market trends, algorithmic trading market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Report Coverage

Some of the key algorithmic trading industry players profiled in the report include 63MOONS, Virtu Financial, Software AG, Refinitiv Ltd. MetaQuotes Software Corp. Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Algo Trader AG, and Tethys. This study includes algorithmic trading market trends, algorithmic trading market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Market Segmentation: Algorithmic Trading Market by Component (Solution and Services), Type (Stock Markets, FOREX, ETF, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, and Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), and Type of Traders (Institutional Investors, Long-Term Traders, Short-Term Traders, and Retail Investors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report includes the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

