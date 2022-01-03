Big Data Analytics in Retail Are About To Become A Huge Market | Alteryx Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Microstrategy Inc., Oracle Corporation

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), and Application (Sales & Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Operations Management, Merchandising Analytics, Customer Analytics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data Analytics in Retail market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data Analytics in Retail market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis

“Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by component, deployment, enterprise size, and application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2027,” the global big data analytics in retail market size was valued at $4,854 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,560 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Big data analytics in retail helps in detecting customer behavior, discovering customer shopping patterns and trends, improving quality of customer service, and achieving better customer retention and satisfaction. It can be used by retailers for customer segmentation, customer loyalty analysis, pricing analysis, cross selling, supply chain management, demand forecasting, market basket analysis, finance and fixed asset management and more.

Rise in spending on big data analytics tools, increase in need to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales, surge in adoption of customer-centric strategies, and rise in awareness regarding benefits of big data analytics in retail are major factors that fuel growth of the big data analytics in retail market. In addition, rise in growth of the e-commerce sector also propels growth of this market. However, issues in collecting and collating data from disparate systems are expected to hinder the big data analytics in retail market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in big data analytics in retail is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

In 2019, the global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market share was dominated by the software segment, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years the software segment includes different big data analytics tools and platforms for storing, managing, and analyzing valuable information collected form large data sets in retail companies. These solutions help organizations leverage best return from their data, either by making better decisions or bringing in more revenue. Retail companies are presently focused on traditional descriptive and exploratory analytics to automated decision making driven by advanced analytics and machine learning. These new big data analytics in retail software are improving personalization at a transformational scale by allowing retail companies to enhance customer experience and provide more customized recommendations to customers. Thus, integration of advanced technologies such as AI is expected to boost growth of this segment in the coming years.

By deployment, the on-premise deployment model for big data analytics in retail enables installation of software and permits applications to run on systems present in premises of an organization instead of putting on server space or cloud. These types of software offer enhanced security features, which drive their adoption in largescale financial institutions and other data sensitive organizations, where security is priority. On-premise-based software is known for better maintenance of servers and continuous system facilitates implementation of these big data analytics in retail. In addition, on-premise deployment mode is considered widely useful in large enterprises as it involves a significant investment to implement and organizations need to purchase interconnected servers as well as software to manage the system. Furthermore, better security of data as compared to cloud-based software promotes its adoption among organizations..

The current estimation of 2027 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The COVID-19 outbreak has high impact on growth of the market. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow around the world, retail companies are leveraging big data analytics to analyze business continuity scenarios and planning sustainable strategies according to disruptive retail industry trends. The big data analytics in retail industry is majorly witnessing trends such as personalization of services, omni channel experience, predictive analytics demand, and dynamic pricing models. Furthermore, consumers are inclined toward predictive analytics to make their enterprise future ready. This is attributed to the fact that predictive analytics help in optimizing performance & reliability of computing resources to investigate, assess, and address financial risks. As per a survey by Drenser Advisory, in April 2020, almost 48% companies kept their data analytics spending same as 2019 and around 40% respondents said they are increasing their data analytics budget than that of 2019.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, in 2020 the software segment dominated the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the supply chain operations management segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the customer analytics segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Alteryx Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Microstrategy Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., RetailNext, SAP SE, SAS institute, and Teradata. This study includes market trends, Big Data Analytics in Retail Market analysis, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market: Report Coverage

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report includes the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

The study objectives of this report are:

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Report:

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Big Data Analytics in Retail market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Big Data Analytics in Retail Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

