Health Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide | Aetna Inc., AIA Group Limited, Allianz

Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, and Others), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance and Medical Insurance), Coverage (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Service (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), End User Type (Group and Individuals), and Age Group (Senior Citizens, Adult, and Minors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

“Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel, Insurance Type, Coverage, End User Type, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,” the global health insurance industry size was valued at $1,983.28 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,153.32 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Healthcare insurance provides quick reimbursement for insurers suffering from diseases with a minimal premium amount. In addition, it provides coverage for all mentioned treatments such as critical illness and large & small surgeries. Moreover, it offers affordable healthcare services such as preventive care, hospitalization, office visits, immunizations, and others. Health insurance offers compensation for such medical expenses that may incur, owing to sickness or injury to the insured people in exchange for a monthly premium or a payroll tax to provide health benefits.

Mandatory provision of health insurance in private & public sectors employees and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, are the key factors that boost the global health insurance market growth. However, limitation of availability of reimbursement in certain specified clinics & hospitals and increase in health insurance premium cost restrict the growth of the market. Conversely, development of advanced technology in the healthcare sector and increase in medical treatment cost are expected to create an immense opportunity for the market in the coming years.

On the basis of coverage, the preferred provider organizations (PPOs) segment is considered as a lucrative opportunity, attributed to the fact that policyholders are provided healthcare services at discounted rates while opting a certain specified network of doctors and hospitals.

By region, the global health insurance market share is being dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Attributed to increased awareness of the availability of multi-value health insurance policies and favorable health insurance landscape in the U.S., there is a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to continuous increase in healthcare costs and steady income of people, which act as factors that boost the growth of the health insurance market demand in the region.

The health insurance market has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This is attributed to the fact that consumer trends toward health insurance are changing and key players in the market are adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence-based solutions for claim processing & cognitive automation for real-time interaction with consumers. For instance, the U.S.-based health insurance company, Humana, has partnered with Oracle to enable the usage of artificial intelligence for providing an automated, transparent, and real-time claim processing experience to consumers.

Key findings of the study

By coverage, the preferred provider organizations (PPOs) segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2020.

By age group, the adult segment accounted for the highest health insurance market share in 2020.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players profiled in the health insurance market analysis are Aetna Inc., AIA Group Limited, Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., Aviva, AXA, Cigna, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., UnitedHealth Group, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Health Insurance Market: Report Coverage

Market Segmentation: Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, and Others), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance and Medical Insurance), Coverage (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Service (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), End User Type (Group and Individuals), and Age Group (Senior Citizens, Adult, and Minors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report includes the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

