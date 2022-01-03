Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of  4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030|$ 731 million.

The global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market was worth US$ 493.9 million in 2020. The global market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In 2030, the market for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings is forecast to reach US$ 731 million.

Panorama Data Insights recently published a report on the global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market. The report covers different aspects of the market and presents its current trends. A global analysis of the report provides detailed information about the structure and prospects of different industries. Globally and locally, the study discusses the latest product launches, regional growth, and R&D of the leading players in the market.

Among the factors driving the global market growth are the increasing use of these solutions in residential and commercial buildings, increasing investments in the construction industry, and the continued construction of public infrastructure

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has slowed the growth of the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market. Several challenges plague the construction industry, including manufacturing disruptions, delays in installation, and deferred maintenance. In addition, government regulations have affected manufacturing activities worldwide.

Post-COVID-19, the market is likely to grow fueled by favorable government regulations, improved safety regulations, and a move towards smart buildings.

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America dominated the global market for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings. As a result of growing fire safety regulations, the construction sector’s strength, and the presence of leading firms in the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market, the market has experienced significant growth. Researchers and policymakers focusing on reducing Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions are driving the market. Commercial and residential applications of these coatings have increased their demand in the region.

The report’s primary points are:

The report includes detailed information on factors that will influence market growth and market share over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market’s current state and growth prospects.

It also includes a study of the industry’s competitive landscape and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The report includes a SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

In-depth analysis offers insights into the market, highlighting its growth rate and potential.

