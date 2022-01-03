Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to the Next Level | SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), End User (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Distribution, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis

Enterprise Resource Planning Market by Component, Deployment Model, Business Function, End User, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,” The global ERP market size was valued at $39,340 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 86,303 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as increase in need for operational efficiency and transparency in business processes and rise in demand for data-driven decision-making are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, surge in adoption of cloud as well as mobile applications is expected to drive the growth of the enterprise resource planning market. However, availability of open source applications and higher investment & maintenance costs are expected to negatively impact the ERP market. On the contrary, increase in demand for ERP among small- & medium-sized enterprises and technological advancements in enterprise resource planning software are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment acquired the largest ERP market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years as on-premise deployment mode is considered widely useful in large enterprises, the software can be implemented on the IT infrastructure of the company itself and it provides more security as compared to the cloud. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to a paradigm shift in the deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models among SMEs and some large-scale organizations. In addition, leading market players have introduced strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise ERP model to cloud-based models.

Depending on end user, the manufacturing industry segment dominated the ERP market share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend in the upcoming years. This is attributed to rise in number of entrants in pharmaceutical, automotive, garment, and consumer electronics manufacturing markets. Moreover, surge in adoption of cloud solutions and rise in focus on the accumulation of customer data to aid in the decision-making process fuel the ERP market growth. However, the healthcare industry is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to major shift toward value-based care being made by a growing number of healthcare organizations in emerging countries. Furthermore, the market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years due to increase in digitization of healthcare systems, which is opportunistic for the market.

The current estimation of 2027 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. This is attributed to rapid increase in the demand for cloud-based ERP software that supported the businesses to sustain during pandemic. The ERP software solution played a vital role in keeping the entire business processes efficiently operating and under control. This is achieved through various features of ERP software such as remote access, digital data exchange, automated reporting, and real-time work floor control. In addition, the pandemic has forced businesses around the globe to shift their physical offices into the remote working set-ups, which has led to surge in demand for ERP software, thus fueling growth of the market. Furthermore, from drafting the work to managing constant workflows, ERP software enables the business operation management efficiently and maintains easier employee engagement. Thus, surge in adoption of ERP software due to remote working set-ups contributes toward the growth of the overall enterprise resource planning market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, in 2019 the software segment dominated the ERP market size. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the ERP market analysis.

Depending on deployment mode, the on-premise generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.

On the basis of end user, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, however, the healthcare segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, the enterprise resource planning market was dominated by North America in 2019. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key ERP industry players profiled in the report include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday, Inc., Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, SYSPRO, Microsoft Corporation, IFS, and Deskera. This study includes ERP market trends, ERP market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market: Report Coverage

Market Segmentation: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), End User (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Distribution, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report includes the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

