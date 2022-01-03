Renewable Energy Opportunity Assessment, Business Opportunities, Top Industry Players, Trend and Growth to 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The global renewable energy market will develop at a CAGR of 8.53% during the figure time frame (2019-2027). The market is relied upon to achieve a valuation in overabundance of USD 2,900 Bn towards the end of 2027.

Global Renewable Energy Market: By Type (Hydropower, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Bioenergy, Geothermal Energy, Ocean Energy), End-Use [Industrial (Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage), Residential and Commercial], & Region – Forecast Till 2027

Market analysis

Sustainable power source is created from sources that don’t have a limited end, for example, sunlight based, wind, and hydro power. These essential sustainable power source assets are persistently recharged and never run out, not at all like regular energy sources, which are exorbitant and harming to the earth.

Developing worry over the ecological ramifications of consuming non-renewable energy source, is driving the selection of sustainable power sources. In addition, the growing energy consumption globally is inciting investigation of new vitality assets which will be reasonable. The global renewable energy market will develop at a CAGR of 8.53% during the figure time frame (2019-2027). The market is relied upon to achieve a valuation in overabundance of USD 2,900 Bn towards the end of 2027.

Market segmentation

The global renewable energy market is segmented on the basis of its end-user, type and regional demand. On the basis of its End-User, the global renewable energy market is bifurcated into, Residential, Industrial ( Iron & steel, Power, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Oil & Gas, and other), and Commercial. Based on its Type, the global renewable energy market is divided into Wind Energy, Hydropower, Solar Energy, Geothermal Energy, Bioenergy, and Ocean Energy.

Regional analysis

Based on its regional demand, the global renewable energy market is classified into global regions including Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Tocardo BV, SynTech Bioenergy LLC, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens AG, Canadian Solar Inc., Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., ?rsted A/S, General Electric, NextEra Energy, Inc., Enel Spa, On Power, Yingli Solar, among others are some of the major players in the global renewable energy market.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

