Marine Diesel Engine 2022 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

The global marine diesel engine market is anticipated to develop at 3.83% CAGR during the estimated time frame (2018-2023). The market will outperform a valuation of USD 6,300 Mn constantly 2023.

Global Marine Diesel Engine Market: By Type (Auxiliary and Propulsion), By Speed (Low-Speed, Medium-Speed and High-Speed), By Stroke (2-Stroke and 4-Stroke), By Application (Cargo Ship, Cruise Ship and Others), and Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Expanded concentrated on vitality effective marine motor will keep on affecting the market. Marine diesel engines convert the thermal energy of the fuel into mechanical energy in boats. Present-day marine diesel motor limit changes somewhere in the range of 40 and 416 kW (54 to 558 hp) and is utilized in cruise ships and ferries, cargo ships, military, and government boats, auxiliary ships, landing craft, industrial and small-scale fishing, patrol boats, and search-and-rescue vessels.

These motors have turned into a standard in present-day ships. The previously mentioned variables are supporting the development of the market. The global marine diesel engine market is anticipated to develop at 3.83% CAGR during the estimated time frame (2018-2023). The market will outperform a valuation of USD 6,300 Mn constantly 2023.

Market segmentation

The global marine diesel engine market is segmented on the basis of its type, stroke, speed, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is divided into Propulsion and Auxiliary. On the basis of its Stroke, the market is bifurcated into 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke. On the basis of its Speed, the market is categorized into Low-Speed, Medium-Speed, and High-Speed. Based on its Application, the market is segmented into Cruise Ship, Cargo Ship, and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global marine diesel engine market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Deere & Company, Japan Engine Corporation, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, AGCO Power Inc., Yanmar Co Ltd., Kirlosker Oil Engines Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Greaves Cotton Limited, Cox Marine, China Shipbuilding Industry Group Diesel Engine Co., Ltd., STX Engine, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.,among others are some of the major players in the global marine diesel engine market.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

