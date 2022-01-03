Microchannel Heat Exchanger 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The global Microchannel Heat Exchanger market size was US $$billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow to US $$billion by 2027. The market is registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $$% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Report: Information by Industry (Residential, Commercial, Refrigerated Transport, Power), Application (Chiller, Heat Pump, Condenser and Evaporator), Phase (Single-Phase and Two-Phase), Region – Forecast till 2024

Market analysis

The syndicated analysis for the Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger (MCHE) Market report is focused aiming on segments, drivers, and competitive breakdown of the complete market. This altogether provides peek into the forthcoming marketplace and permits market companies in having approaches prearranged, accordingly. Thus, this market is projected to develop at a 8.72% CAGR during the said forecast period. Generally, the microchannel heat exchanger are multi-pass corresponding flow heat exchangers that include three parts viz; manifolds, multi-port tubes with less than 1 mm hydraulic diameter and fins. These devices are used to heat or cool fluids by shifting heat amongst two or more fluids.

MCHEs are extremely effective with the refrigerants flowing in microchannels and their usages are into construction, automobile, and power generation manufacturing. The call for microchannel heat exchanger is determined by industrial, residential, and commercial applications owing to an upsurge in commercialization and expansion. Noteworthy growth in construction, and industrial industry qualified to raise a demand for both, residential and commercial structure and an increase in industrial manufacture are the chief influences paying to the growth of microchannel heat exchanger market during the said forecast period. The region of Asia-Pacific held the maximum market share in microchannel heat exchanger market with a value of USD 524.3 Million in the year 2017.

Asia-Pacific is among the fastest growing regions around the globe. The industrial sector has grown-up considerably in the region due to low employment costs. Moreover, as the fiscal development in these countries will promote the one-use revenue among people, this aspect will lead to a rise in demand for both, commercial and residential HVAC systems in the region. Additionally, the number of manufacturing units in the country will increase during the forecast period, leading to the growth in demand for the MCHEs in China. For instance, in January 2019, Tesla broadcasted that it started the creation of a manufacturing unit in Shanghai, China, which is predictable to produce about 0.5 million (500 thousand) cars a year.

The unit will be prepared with modern HVAC systems for optimum procedure of the facility. Japan held next largest share of the microchannel heat exchanger market in 2017. Industrial goods such as vehicles and electronics in Japan, drive the MCHE market. Some of the chief constructers in Japan include Hitachi Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, etc. The automotive business is likely to have a higher mandate during the forecast period, principally owing to the rise in demand for Japanese automotive products. Such reasons are expected to get-up-and-go the global microchannel heat exchanger market during the said forecast period.

Market segmentation

The segmented market is given by the Analysis Period: (Base Year – 2017, Projection Period – From 2018 to 2023 and Market Valuation – USD Million) respectively. The microchannel heat exchanger market is segmented by application, by phase, by industry and by region.

The marketable sector is projected to control the microchannel heat exchanger market during the said forecast period. Based on applications, the microchannel heat exchanger market has been fragmented into chiller, heat pump, condenser, and evaporator. The heat pump sector is anticipated to lead the microchannel heat exchanger market. Because of phase, the microchannel heat exchanger market has been again split into single-phase, and two-phase. The single-phase is projected to lead the market during the said forecast period. During January 2019, Evapco invested its new workplace in Dubai, UAE.

The extension is probable to boost sales in the Middle East, while in December 2017, it publicized that the construction of its new manufacturing capacity in Taneytown, the US. Thus, this enlargement has considerably enlarged the company?s manufacturing dimensions. In February 2019, Shanghai Shenglin broadcasted the completion of the manufacture of a fin type condenser for an un-named client in France. The contract has played a significant part in growing the company?s market share within Europe. Lastly, in September 2016, Modine Manufacturing Company attained Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions (Finland) for a total worth of nearly USD 422 million, which has boosted the collection of the firm.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Microchannel heat exchanger market are split in regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. China had the maximum market value in 2017, i.e. USD 184.2 million, however Asia-Pacific is likely to clasp the prime share of the global microchannel heat exchanger market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.57%. The development in microchannel heat exchanger in Asia-Pacific can be accredited to the rising HVAC fixings at marketable and built-up complexes while expanding application of MCHE in industrial manufacturing methods.

Major players

The envisioned players in the Microchannel heat exchanger market are companies like Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd (Japan), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Kaltra (Germany), Welcon Inc (Japan), Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co Ltd (China Climetal SL (Spain), Danfoss (Denmark), Zhejiang DUNAN Artificial Environment Co Ltd (China), Sanhua (US), Vacuum Process Engineering (US), and ), Evapco Inc (US).

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

